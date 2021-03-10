In an update to last week’s Black Press USA op-ed on the George Floyd Justice in Police Act, the federal police reform bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday and now goes to the Senate, where it faces stiffer opposition.
The bill is the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide. Moderate Democrats fear it will reignite a debate they say hurt them during last fall’s elections.
“No one ran on ‘defund the police,’ but all you have to do is make that a political weapon,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Texas Democrat who has pushed for more police funding.
Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said it was a reason the party, after talking confidently of growing its majority in November, instead saw it shrink to just 10 seats, 221-211.
The sweeping legislation, first approved last summer but stalled in the Senate in 2020, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide. The bill would ban chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability. It does not touch police budgets. Nonetheless, Republicans quickly revived the completely unrelated “defund the police” criticisms.
Despite the political attacks by Republicans, even the House’s more centrist lawmakers, some representing more conservative districts, backed the bill.
“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.
That endorsement came despite the bill’s prohibitions on so-called qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from certain lawsuits and is one of the main provisions that will likely need to be negotiated in any compromise with the Senate.
Police unions and other law enforcement groups have argued that without such legal protections, fear of lawsuits will stop people from becoming police officers.
California Rep. Karen Bass, who authored the bill, called provisions limiting qualified immunity and easing standards for prosecution “the only measures that hold police accountable – that will actually decrease the number of times we have to see people killed on videotape.”
Democrats now control both chambers of Congress, but it seems unlikely the bill could pass the Senate without substantial changes to win GOP support.
Bass says most opposition to the bill is built on racism, promoting fears about how “the scary Black people are going to attack you if you try to rein in the police.”
Still, she conceded that changes are likely to come if the measure is to win the minimum 60 votes it will need to advance in the Senate, which is now split 50-50. Bass said she’d been in contact with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, and was confident he would help deliver some GOP support.
Scott said this week that the legislation’s sticking points were qualified immunity and prosecutorial standards and that in both areas, “We have to protect individual officers. That’s a red line for me,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll come up with something that actually works.”
That could prove a tall order, despite the White House’s vocal support for police reform.