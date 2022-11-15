The Election Day loss of Val Demings was a sad moment. She seemed so close to winning. I blame Charlie Crist for running such a weak campaign that everyone voted a straight Republican ticket. What if Crist had really tried to run for governor, what would have happened? Would Demings now be the senator from the great state of Florida?
Maybe God has an unknown plan – one in which Trump and DeSantis will cannibalize each other fighting to be the craziest Republican running for president, and the Democrats sweep the country and continue in power for the next eight years, saving the world from Trumpism and wannabe Trumpism (read: Ron DeSanctimonious).
Can you imagine a world where sanity reenters the Republican Party – where racism is not promoted and people go back to condemning it instead of cheering for it at MAGA rallies?
Regarding the midterms, yeah, baby – we got the Senate and maybe we’ll even get the House. I’m sure Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock will beat the guy with multiple concussions, who apparently exemplifies the new Republican family values. He cheats on his wife and cheats on the woman he is cheating on his wife with. He pays for multiple abortions and then runs on a pro-life and moral high ground as a “warrior of God.”
Russia must be pissed off, because we’ll keep helping Ukraine with Democrats still in control. Putin is finally getting his due after years of brutalizing various people around the world. The Russian leader seems destined to self-destruct, as his war against Ukraine is not going well. So far, he’s been successful at blaming his generals. Not sure how long that lie can stand up to the cold light of reality – he just lost Kherson, and the Russians keep getting a whupping.
It amazes me that the party of Ronald Reagan is now soft on communism and crazy dictators. Trump seems to have a thing for autocrats and dictators, probably because he still not-so-secretly yearns to be the first dictator of these here United States of America.
Can someone explain how the Republican Party is purportedly the party against communism and socialism, but they want to support Putin, who supported dictator Fidel Castro and so many others like him?
Now, what do we do to that Saudi Arabian prince who cut oil production just in time for the November elections? Perhaps we should stop supplying him with American weapons and let him buy the crap that Russia makes. Perhaps, we should really think about instead importing democracy to Saudi Arabia and help its people be free? Is it time for a regime change? Can we really get serious about clean energy and becoming less reliant on foreign oil production?
On a positive note, that great red wave predicted by Fox News sizzled out, except in Florida. What is wrong with people in this state? Alright, relax and wait for God’s master plan – Trump vs. DeSantis, if the former isn’t incarcerated. Perhaps they’ll both go to the same prison and be bunkmates. Now that’s a dream I can really get behind.
Let’s hope the Department of Justice get off its behind and indicts the orange menace already!
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras, and Nicaragua.