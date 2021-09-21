On Friday September 17, 2021, over 10,000 migrants crossed the US/Mexico border seeking refuge in the Unites States. They have sought shelter under a bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas to Ciudad Acuna in Mexico. They are living under wretched and deplorable conditions, lacking basic necessities such as food and water.
President Biden, following Trump Administration policies has announced the massive expulsion of these migrants seeking refuge in the United States.
Haiti has descended into chaos. For the past 3 years the country has been rocked by protests demanding greater accountability from elected officials. Kidnappings, mass killings and violent gangs have rendered major urban centers unlivable. And a recent earthquake has upended the lives of over 2 million people rendered homeless and destitute in Haiti’s Southern peninsula.
The US government’s policy towards Haiti, has persistently supported the status quo and malgovernance, often ignoring engaged civil society actors, eager to find solutions to Haiti’s crisis.
At Sant La we welcome hundreds of migrants who have also crossed the border and have been paroled in the United States. We have been saddened and shocked by their stories and the vagaries of their journeys. We believe that each migrant should be given the opportunity to be heard.
We are joining our voices with those demanding that Haitian migrants be afforded fair treatment under US laws. We urge the Biden administration to stop the deportations. Deporting Haitians back to Haiti is not the help Haiti needs now! President Biden, do the right thing!
Gepsie Metellus is cofounder and executive director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center in North Miami, a social service organization that provide information and referral services to Haitians in the areas of social services, education, housing opportunities, economic self-sufficiency, and access to health care and legal services.