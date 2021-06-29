I grew up in a household that was very much about promoting civil rights, and as a child in the 1960s, civil rights was only about racial equality between Blacks and whites.
As I have grown older, and hopefully wiser, I realize that civil rights pertains to many groups, peoples and sexual orientations. When I was a teenager, the worst insult you could call another male was “gay” or “queer.” Back then, I did not know of one person in my high school who was openly gay. It came as a shock at subsequent reunions how many of my peers were gay as times changed and they became public.
The pain of being “gay” was brought into sharp focus by my cousin, Peter Seegobin. During Christmas and summer breaks, I would visit Trinidad & Tobago, the homeland of my mother. She came from a large family, and I had roughly 40 or so first cousins, all about 1-2 years older or younger than me. The MacFarlane Clan traveled together, partied together and generally had a good time. Peter was quiet, somewhat depressed and did not speak with gusto when the rest of his male cousins discussed various young ladies of interest.
At the age of 15 or 16, Peter dressed in all black and laid down on a main highway at night with the hope that a car would hit him and end his life. He secretly knew that he was not attracted to women, but God forbid other males. He wanted to end his life, because he knew he was “different” and that socially he would be an outcast if he announced that he was gay. His biggest fear was that his mother and the rest of the family would not accept him as he was and shun him.
After his attempted suicide, he gathered up the courage and told his mother, my aunt Cynthia, that he was gay – unhappy and afraid that she would not love him. To his astonishment, his mother grabbed him and gave him a big hug and told him that she loved him. From that moment, like a beautiful butterfly coming out of a cocoon, Peter emerged. He became the life of every party, radiating love and happiness.
His life was not roses – he was beaten, a common practice in the Caribbean against homosexuals. The police were indifferent to his pleas for help. Peter explained this to me one night and my life was transformed. I came to the realization that civil rights were meant for everyone.
As a civil rights lawyer, it is deeply disturbing to me that a person cannot legally be fired because of their race, gender, national origin or religion, but they can be fired because they are gay. There is no federal statute that explicitly protects homosexuals from discrimination in the workplace, housing or in any way that ethnic minorities and women are protected.
I saw this firsthand with a Dutch client who had the temerity to admit to his work peers that he was gay and tired of hiding in the closet. He was immediately fired. I was able to help him because of a Miami-Dade ordinance that protects persons based on their sexual orientation. While he was able to get a settlement and severance package, his promising career as an executive of a major European spirits brand was over.
In the Black community, our animosity against gay people is palpable. A Black politician can cheat on his wife, steal public funds and do all manner of terrible things, but God forbid he gets caught with a man – his political career is over.
During Pride month, I think of Peter and my other cousins and now forcibly take a stand against discrimination toward groups who have yet to receive federal protection. In this new post-Trump era of enlightenment, I am hoping that Title VII will be expanded to include the LBTGQIA+ community.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.