When I ran for county mayor, I promised that I would reverse the trend of disinvestment in our Black communities and work to create pathways of opportunities for Black families, youth and small business owners.
As we mark two years into my first term in office, I am proud to report that we have worked each and every day to deliver on those promises. Through intentional investments and programs designed with an equity lens, we have strengthened Black institutions, invested in Black business owners, provided jobs for our youth, reduced crime and tackled an affordability crisis that threatens the livelihoods of our families.
As county mayor, I dedicate myself daily to the goal of taking down barriers to social and economic mobility that have persisted for too long.
Safe, secure housing is fundamental to achieving the American dream. Working with tenants, community groups and landlords, we tackled the housing crisis by stopping 22,000 evictions and adding 32,000 new affordable units in the housing pipeline. Our emergency rental assistance program – which helped keep residents facing hardships and unexpected rent increases in their homes – was among the most successful in the nation.
We also launched the innovative HOMES Plan which includes $85 million for mortgage assistance, weatherization upgrades for homeowners, incentives for landlords to keep rents affordable and more. We also created a process for homeowners to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their property to expand the availability of affordable housing.
Public safety is the cornerstone of a healthy community. Working with the Board of County Commissioners and our Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez, we implemented the transformative Peace and Prosperity Plan to provide a strategic prevention, intervention and re-entry approach to public safety that prioritizes families and communities. The program includes paid work experience for youth in ZIP codes most impacted by gun violence. Through the Safe in the 305 grant program and our partnership with the Carrie P. Meek Foundation, my administration has also funded neighborhood-based solutions to community safety.
Black businesses are a key engine that drives our shared prosperity. That is why we launched the county’s first-ever “Black-owned Business Month” in August in partnership with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust. We also created Strive305, a small business support program which provides free virtual training, business coaching and access to capital to more than 50,000 businesses. To date, we have provided low-interest loans to 100 Black-owned businesses to help them grow and thrive.
I also kept my word and initiated a procurement disparity study to chart a path toward more inclusion in county contracting, which will be completed in 2023. My Office of Equity and Engagement continues to lead procurement reform through purpose-driven procurement efforts.
I am also working to ensure equity in our transportation planning. We adopted a fully funded plan for the development of the North Corridor Rail project and began construction on the South Dade Bus Rapid Transit corridor. These transit improvements will connect our communities from Florida City to Miami Gardens.
I am proud of the investments we have made in the Black community. We have made great advancements to achieve our shared vision of a thriving Miami-Dade built on a foundation of innovation, care for all our people, and full and fair economic development and opportunity.