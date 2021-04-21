Just when you thought tensions couldn’t get any higher as we waited for the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Judge Peter Cahill found a way.
Cahill exposed his own racial bias by suggesting Monday that Rep. Maxine Waters violated her oath of office and might somehow poison Chauvin’s murder trial.
Over the weekend, Waters came to Minnesota to express her solidarity with demonstrators, as countless others have already done. When asked by a reporter what should happen if the former officer is found not guilty, she said: “We got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
For that, Cahill told Chauvin’s attorney after closing statements that “Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”
It’s nothing short of outrageous.
In contrast, Waters words were ordinary – one of many leaders calling for protests against police killings and racial injustice. Were the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive today, he would be saying the same, but with more eloquence, fire and brimstone.
Waters is only following in King’s footsteps, for it was he who said: “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored.”
Meanwhile, jurors in the Chauvin case, like all jurors, were instructed to disregard media accounts of the trial and focus solely on the evidence presented at trial. The Chauvin jurors were allowed to go home at night during the trial and were fully sequestered as of Monday, staying overnight in a hotel, separated from their phones and electronic devices to place them in an information bubble.
Waters should not be vilified by a judge for saying what many of us have been saying for months: Nothing less than a murder conviction would be acceptable for the killing of George Floyd.
We know Minneapolis is a tinderbox. So is the rest of the country, as we tire of waiting for justice that almost never comes. That does not give Cahill the right to attack constitutionally protected speech and cast aspersions on the integrity of a functioning court he himself has presided over.
King-style nonviolent confrontation was the intent of worldwide protests in the wake of Floyd’s death under Chauvin’s knee. They will continue long after its verdict.
They will continue in Florida despite new laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday crafted to intimidate demonstrators from taking to the streets by creating felony charges that didn’t previously exist, and will empower law enforcement further.
Opposition to the bill by Democrats and Black legislators fell on deaf ears. Before the final Senate vote, Sen. Shevrin Jones told his Republican colleagues: “You don’t want us on the streets. You don’t want us to kneel at games. You don’t want us to shut down the streets. Our response to injustice is to protest, but your response is to criminalize it when the recourse for us is to turn to the streets to make our voices heard in this unjust system.”
The loss down party lines – with only one Republican crossing over to vote with Democrats – lays bare Florida’s ideological and racial divide, not unlike what the rest of the country is experiencing in state after state where Republicans control legislatures and executive branches.
They can pass new laws with names that have the opposite intent, such as Florida’s “Combating Public Disorder” bill or Georgia’s “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” but they aren’t fooling anyone.
Their goal is maintaining a grip on power and white supremacy.
The legislation spearheaded by DeSantis also strips the authority of local governments from reducing police budgets for any reason, further empowering law enforcement and police unions. It also encourages heavy-handed policing by making municipalities open to lawsuits with no caps on damages if vandalism, injury or death occurs during an “unlawful assembly.”
Who defines what is an “unlawful assembly?” Police, of course. Clearly, Chauvin isn’t the only one who will end up in court. The litigation is just getting started.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.