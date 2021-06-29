When Independence Day approaches, we often take time to reflect on those who made the sacrifices that allow us to enjoy our democratic freedoms. Sadly, the contributions of Black Americans often get left out of the discussion.
The refusal to honor the accomplishments of Black and brown Americans on the battlefield is often rooted in racism and ignorance, and not because there’s a shortage of s/heroes to talk about.
Historic accomplishments of people of color on the battlefield date to the inception of our country. In 1768, Crispus Attucks was the first person to die in the American Revolution, when he took two bullets to the chest during a confrontation with British soldiers at the Boston Massacre. During the Civil War, Harriet Tubman served as a Union nurse and spy. She used a network of former enslaved people to report on Confederate movements, giving the Union gunships a major advantage.
Moving forward in history, Black people have served in every major war in U.S. history. Spike Lee’s Netflix film “Da 5 Bloods” chronicles some of the stories of Black troops in the Vietnam war. In 1967, Black Americans made up 11% of our population but accounted for 23% of Vietnam combat troops. They faced racism and cross burnings, and were often assigned to the most dangerous details versus their white counterparts. Milton Lee Olive III – who in 1965 at the age of 18 saved the lives of his fellow soldiers by throwing himself on a grenade – was the war’s first African American recipient of the military’s highest acknowledgement, the Medal of Honor.
In the debate around critical race theory, those on the political right, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, will have you believe that learning about the history of racism causes people to hate the United States. They miss the very blatant point that lived experience is what teaches disdain for those who hold racist views and implement racist policies.
Despite the fact that this country has shown, at various points, varying degrees of hate and disrespect for Black people, we still continue to fight. We still continue to show up. We continue to vote, open businesses, raise our kids and contribute by paying taxes. Despite segregation, police brutality and housing inequality, we still show up and fight. We keep trying for a county that has not shown us love.
Despite no real promise of freedom, we fought in the Civil War. While the Ku Klux Klan ran rampant in the early 1900s, we fought in World War I. In spite of the lack of voting rights and equality, we fought in World War II. As the civil rights movement raged with protests and demands for equality, with no promise of change, we went to Korea and Vietnam. We were in Afghanistan and every major war in which this country has taken part.
James Baldwin phrased it best when he said “to be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost, almost all of the time – and in one’s work. And part of the rage is this: It isn’t only what is happening to you. But it’s what’s happening all around you and all of the time in the face of the most extraordinary and criminal indifference, indifference of most white people in this country, and their ignorance.”
This Fourth of July, let’s continue to educate ourselves on the contributions of Black Americans to this country, honor their sacrifices and continue to say their names.
Melba Pearson is an attorney, writer, speaker, wife and expert on criminal justice issues. She previously served as a homicide prosecutor in Miami, and as deputy director of the ACLU of Florida. Follow her on Twitter @ResLegalDiva.