On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, we celebrated the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. I remember when MLK Day was not a holiday, and I would intentionally take the day off to mark his birthday. Now that it is a holiday, I find myself at work, like on every other holiday.
Over the years, I have celebrated my fraternity brother’s birthday in various ways. I would go to church, attend the MLK Parade, sit down at the 5000 Role Models Breakfast or contemplate the impact of his life and death on thousands of Americans.
Today, I wonder what King would think of his legacy. We have more Black elected officials thanks to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. We even had a Black president and currently enjoy a Black woman vice president. Black athletes, musicians, actors and CEOs are more commonplace. In fact, an NBA or NFL team could not be competitive if it opted to stay all white, like many did in the 1950s and ’60s.
Brother King, you would be delighted to turn on the TV and see Black people portrayed in a positive light in commercials, televisions series and movies. Our music is mainstream and we dominate the charts – we even have Black artists in country music. We have Black-owned radio stations, Black-owned newspapers and Black-owned television networks. And a Black woman named Oprah Winfrey still dominates TV and is one of the richest people in America.
Brother King, your Alpha Phi Alpha brothers cherish your memory, and we led the way to erecting a monument to you in Washington, D.C. It is a beautiful landmark that many now visit. We have an African American Museum in D.C. that celebrates our history. You would have enjoyed visiting it.
Most importantly, we have made strides with more Black graduates from predominantly white universities. We still have a long way to go to have true equity in the education arena, but our children do a have better chance of succeeding in public and private schools. Yes, our traditional HBCUs are still struggling financially, and their mission today is as important now as it was when you were a student.
In the area of business, we are starting to see gains. We have more Black-owned companies. We have more female and Black CEOs, but still aren’t close to where we need to be. The business world could use more of us owning and leading major corporations. Black buying power is recognized by Wall Street, which is still pushing for diversity even though, politically, that isn’t popular among a large segment of the population.
In other areas, we haven’t made much progress at all.
We endured one of the most racist presidents in the history of the nation, who has made overt bigotry socially acceptable. We’ve knocked him out of office, and hopefully will continue to keep his kind away from the power of government, but the damage has been done.
We still have the highest death rate among pregnant women. We still lead in prison incarceration per capita. We still lead in poverty. We still lead in early deaths from high blood pressure, cardiac diseases and diabetes. The war on poverty needs to continue. Those of us who have achieved financial success must be reminded to reach back and help others.
You would be proud of our young people leading a movement called Black Lives Matter, fighting to end police brutality. Yes, I know you are shocked to learn that police brutality continues. Our fight continues.
Brother King, you would smile to know that a pastor from your home church, Raphael Warnock, is now a U.S. senator – a Black senator from a southern state! He invited his friend, President Joe Biden, former vice president to our first Black president, to preach at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Yes, a white president took your old pulpit and spoke. Yes, that is a first, and it shows we are willing to integrate even our sacred Black sites of worship.
Your legacy endures and your battle for equality, the end of poverty and love vs. hate continues.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.