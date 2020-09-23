Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, and with her departure goes the great intellectual and passionate dissenter in a 5-4 Supreme Court.
Ginsburg originally wanted to be replaced when a woman president (Hillary Clinton) picked her successor. She later fought cancer and valiantly tried to hang on until our next new president could name her replacement, but God had other plans for her.
Her dying wish was that her successor be chosen by the incoming president. Mitch McConnell has already indicated that he will not follow the “rule” he rabidly adhered to under President Barack Obama to allow the people’s choice for their new president to select our next Supreme Court justice. That means there could be six conservative justices to three progressives, and our lives will be forever changed as even the vaguely moderate Justice John Roberts cannot keep the court on an even keel. Gone will be civil rights, equal rights, voting rights, environmental justice, freedom of choice and other court decisions that have made America better.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg graduated No. 1 in her law school class at Columbia. Despite this high ranking she could not find a traditional job in a law firm because of gender discrimination. She taught at Rutgers Law School and Columbia Law School, and most notably founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU, where she served as general counsel. From this position she argued and won five out of six Supreme Court arguments furthering the equality of women. As a Supreme Court justice, she was a fierce advocate for civil rights and women’s equality, often writing dissents pointing out the unfairness of the majority’s decision. It was her fiery dissents that won her the nickname “Notorious RBG.”
Ginsburg’s impact on women’s rights will not be forgotten. In my generation, Justice Thurgood Marshall was my hero. He inspired me to do my part by taking on civil rights cases. For generations of women, particularly women lawyers, Notorious RBG is their hero. It seems like all of my young women associates have some memento of RBG, ranging from mugs and statutes to magazine covers and photographs, indicating her wide influence on generations of lawyers.
In reflecting upon her passing, I think fighting the good fight is sometimes more important than winning every battle. Notorious RBG was not on the winning side of our conservative Supreme Court, but her dissent voiced her opinions loud and clear and won her the respect of many, even her conservative peers on the court.