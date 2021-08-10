In one his most cynical and transparently political moves yet, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his board of education invent the term “COVID-19 harassment” and make it an acceptable excuse for parents to qualify for the state’s private school voucher program.
While Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is exploding with young coronavirus patients and operating at way above maximum capacity, the governor is more concerned with maintaining support from the farthest right-wing fringe of his party than he is with the health and welfare of our children.
Frankly, it’s unforgivable and it will backfire.
School boards in Orange County, home to Orlando; Duval County, home to Jacksonville; Alachua County, home to Gainesville; and Palm Beach County decided last week to require mask wearing indoors. Palm Beach parents who want to opt out of the mandate may do so with a written request. The Broward County School Board has waffled back and forth on its policy, settling on masks again late Tuesday, while Miami remains uncharacteristically coy on the matter – waiting for others to jump into the fray first – but it’s coming.
There will soon be a wave of school boards defying DeSantis, calling his bluff on threats to deny state funding from schools systems that mandate masks. Because he knows that avalanche is coming, he created this despicable ploy to save face. Now he can confidently declare to the fringe that he’s given them an out.
On Friday, the Florida Board of Education amended an eligibility clause for the Hope Scholarship (another despicable turn of phrase) – supposedly designed to protect children against bullying – adding “COVID-19 harassment” as a prohibited form of discrimination. It defined this as “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct” students suffer as a result of COVID-19 protocols, such as mask or testing requirements and isolation measures that “have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s educational performance.”
I would argue that getting sick with COVID-19 would substantially interfere with a student’s educational performance – eye roll here – but they’re not too swift over there in the DeSantis administration.
Now parents who think like our birdbrained governor can get a tuition voucher to send their child to private school – one presumably with a voluntary mask policy. And with the delta variant spreading as quickly as it is, I suspect there will be very few of those around. Private schools don’t need anybody’s permission to institute a mask mandate. They do what they want.
No matter. DeSantis knows this. It’s all a big game. If you are a parent who really wants your child in private school but can’t afford it, now you can say your child is being “harassed” to get that publicly funded voucher. Unless there is a tracking system in place to confirm that the private school receiving said voucher doesn’t require masks, it works beautifully for DeSantis and his Republican cohorts who continue to exploit every possible way to expand the state’s private school voucher program and drain the public school system dry. The governor has delivered an option to parents who want to expose their children to COVID-19 while expanding the voucher program, all at the same time. It’s a double victory.
That victory, however, will be short-lived. In Arizona, where the governor and Legislature banned mask mandates, some schools were already back in remote learning two weeks into their school year due to a COVID-19 spread. In Marion, Ark., more than 800 students and staff members have been quarantined because of exposure since classes began two weeks ago in the 4,000-student district. That entire district is a little larger than just one of our average public high schools. Imagine the exponential spread in Miami-Dade schools and you get the grim picture.
Parents will soon be blaming DeSantis for the tsunami that awaits us – thousands of sick children and nowhere near enough pediatric hospital beds for those too sick to recover at home. It won’t be long. Florida already leads the nation in the number of adults and children admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public schools open in Miami-Dade on Aug. 23.
Several parents who have children with disabilities or medical conditions have already filed suit against DeSantis on grounds that his anti-mask orders are unconstitutional because of the following language in Florida’s Constitution: “Adequate provision shall be made by law for a uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools.”
DeSantis deserves what’s coming to him. The saddest part is that our children will pay the highest price.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.