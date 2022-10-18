The fall is prime time for football, Octoberfest and Halloween. It’s also back-to-school season, when parents breathe a sigh of relief to have their children back in the classroom. This year, those same parents and the entire Miami-Dade community need to also be focused on a specific challenge to our Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers and paraprofessionals: their pay.
On Nov. 8 and throughout the voting season, Miami-Dade County voters will be asked to renew Referendum 210 that will extend the self-imposed property taxes that have enabled educators in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system to get a much-needed salary increase. The referendum was first passed overwhelmingly in 2018, with a majority of the county siding with the difficulties faced by teachers here and across the state. The reality is that four years after the initial referendum, our profession is still underfunded and under attack on various fronts.
Teachers are leaving the profession in droves. There are currently more than 9,000 public school teacher vacancies in Florida – the worst in the country. The reasons are simple.
Our educators are staring down a double-barreled shotgun of low wages and political meddling. There has been a consistent lack of investment by the governor and the state of Florida into its teachers, making the state 48th in the country in terms of teacher pay. In addition to Miami-Dade, there are also 24 counties around the state (including Broward) who have enacted similar referendums. Bravo to our communities, but why has it come to this?
This past Oct. 5 was World Teachers’ Day, which was started in the 1960s when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) passed a set of recommendations that established benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers.
When UNESCO passed its set of recommendations all those decades ago, they directly addressed teacher salaries. Specifically, they said that teachers’ salaries “should reflect the importance to society of the teaching function … compare favorably with salaries paid in other occupations requiring similar or equivalent qualifications and … provide teachers with the means to ensure a reasonable standard of living for themselves and their families.”
I think we can all agree that second to last in the United States for teacher pay does not fulfill any of those very reasonable requirements. We can and must do better as a state.
This is all particularly acute for the African American population, who make up more than 25% of the teacher pool here in Miami-Dade County.
Tallahassee’s latest interference into the classroom is also having a decidedly negative effect. In the past several months, DeSantis has led the Florida Legislature to ban books in the classroom that they deem inappropriate, ban the teaching of health education to middle schoolers because he likened it to “grooming” and has removed the ability for educators to teach honest and accurate United States history.
It seems that the state government is even reaching down to the classroom level with training sessions where teachers are told that they cannot discuss certain topics such as racism or homosexuality without risking censure. Our educators are effectively teaching with both hands tied behind their backs, which is pushing them away from what they love to do – teach.
We are hopeful that the referendum will pass this November, but it should never have come down to that. We need our governor and this administration to focus more on lifting teachers up and less on meddling in local school board races and passing culture war laws that degrade the educational system. But one thing we can count on is that teachers will fight to the bitter end to support their students and their vocation.
During this fall season, think back to your favorite teacher and remember all the great things they did that molded you into who you are today. Then harness those positive memories to help lift up our current teachers, who are under immense pressure. Most importantly, please vote during this election season for the renewal of Referendum 210. And let your elected officials know at the ballot box what you think about political meddling in school curriculum and bringing misplaced ideologies to our public school classrooms and school boards.
Antonio “Tony” White is the first vice president of United Teachers of Dade.