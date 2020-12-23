President-elect Joe Biden received the coronavirus vaccine this week. He’s fortunate enough to have survived the last 10 months. Not all of our elders have.
My sister-in-law’s 89-year-old mother in Connecticut wasn’t so lucky. The matriarch contracted COVID-19 from one of her grandchildren at Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, everyone who attended dinner that night got the virus – one of many families who were warned by public health officials against gathering indoors but did so anyway. Now they have lost a mother and grandmother and her husband, a wife. The patriarch of the family survived the virus but is now confused, despondent, grieving and dependent on his daughters. Was that multifamily Thanksgiving dinner worth it?
As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, I implore readers of The Miami Times not to gather with people outside of their immediate household to share a meal. The risk is too great.
There may be tears, hurt feelings and fraught conversations between parents and children, and sisters and brothers, when one decides they should stay away in an abundance of caution and the other has their heart broken. I know. I’ve been there. My daughter will not be traveling from New York to join us for the holiday this year. Because of COVID-19, we haven’t seen each other since last Christmas. It’s upsetting beyond words.
I keep reminding myself to be grateful that we are all alive and well, and to simply persevere. We have a vaccine now and a new, level-headed man who will be sworn in as our president next month. We have hope for the first time in a long time.
So listen to the experts and stay home for the holidays this year. Don’t make a mistake that will cost you or a cherished loved one their life. There are better days ahead. Let’s experience them together.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.