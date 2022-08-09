As a practicing trial lawyer, I know the importance of fair, intelligent and honest judges. Judicial races are usually boring because the candidates are governed by judicial canons that require them to run solely on their qualifications. Judicial candidates cannot take political positions for or against any policy. They normally solely discuss their educational background, experience and willingness to be fair and impartial.
Having judges on the bench with integrity is everything. An honest judge who rules based on the law and not political favor is an important part of our judicial system. This is why the political slant of the present U.S. Supreme Court is upsetting to so many people. Our current justices are willing to overturn well-established law because they have a political agenda.
In our local races, I am concerned that two candidates want so much to win that they are resorting to sleazy political tactics to lie their way into office.
I was shocked when a PAC supporting Renier Diaz de la Portilla sent out a hit piece against the Honorable Fred Seraphin because judicial candidates normally don’t get dirty and lie to besmirch the reputation of their opponent. In the flyer in question, Diaz de la Portilla’s PAC said Seraphin is not qualified because of a hidden criminal past.
This is a lie.
Seraphin has never been convicted of a crime. In fact, it was his run-in with the police as a law student that created his desire to become a public defender and represent those who are not rich but find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement.
Seraphin comes from humble beginnings, working two jobs while in law school in New York City. It was there that he was picked up by police because he drove a car that looked like one driven by someone else who was suspected of committing a crime. A grand jury ruled there was a lack of evidence because Seraphin was nowhere near the scene of the crime when it happened.
Let’s be real. Cars are mass manufactured, so if you happen to drive the same make, model and color car as someone else in your neighborhood who commits a crime, that doesn’t make you guilty of committing that crime also.
Seraphin does not hide his brush with the law, and to claim he has a criminal past – as if he had actually been convicted of a crime – is the lowest, dirtiest and nastiest lie a candidate can make.
If you allow this lie to emanate from a PAC and do not correct the record, then you do not have the necessary high moral character required to serve on the bench.
Let me be very blunt. Diaz de la Portilla is not as qualified as Seraphin. He does not have the trial experience, he does not have the judicial experience and, most of all, he lacks integrity. I strongly endorse Fred Seraphin, Florida’s first Haitian American judge, and call on the Judicial Qualifications Commission to take action against Renier Diaz de la Portilla.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.