The residents of Miami's District 5 have a tough choice, but that's a good problem to have.
Three viable candidates out of seven will compete on Nov. 2 for two spots in a Nov. 16 runoff, forcing voters to go back to the polls two weeks after they voted the first time. If one candidate takes a majority the first go around, it all ends there, but that is a highly unlikely scenario.
Michael Hepburn is probably the most independent out of the top three because he hasn't raised enough money from any one organization or billionaire to be in political debt to anyone. The nonprofit executive and former Miami Dade College coordinator for the Institute for Civic Engagement and Democracy has his heart in the right place, but he is not ready for a platform as big and rough as the Miami City Commission. Hepburn should cut his teeth elsewhere and prepare to come back.
Jeffrey Watson and Christine King are the most experienced and politically connected, and have the biggest war chests. They are both good on the issues and understand the district's biggest challenges. The community will likely be well served by either candidate, but their fundraising prowess and ties cut both ways.
Jeffrey Watson made a surprising entry onto the scene when the former chief of staff for former Mayor Xavier Suarez seemingly dropped out of the sky to win the interim commissioner appointment when Keon Hardemon departed for Miami-Dade County. It was an obvious setup orchestrated by current Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and nobody saw it coming. Watson pledged to be the caretaker and vowed not run for the seat but, of course, he went back on that as virtually all have who have made the same promise before. Hefty donations from Norman Braman lead us to believe there is a deal in there somewhere. And yet, Watson's extensive experience in government, from City Hall to the White House, makes him extremely effective when he wants to be. He hit the ground running without the usual learning curve and has been serving his constituents with distinction ever since. He is exceedingly responsive, a good listener and problem solver. He's been a calming and level-headed force on the chaotic commission, although he disappointingly didn't make the slightest attempt to bring sanity to the Police Chief Art Acevedo takedown.
How many favors will King owe in exchange for all the contributions in her bank account, and is she being installed as a puppet for the Hardemon family? It's anyone's guess, but her 15 years in county government and subsequent tenure as CEO of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation gives her significant insight into the needs of Miami's Black neighborhoods. Her service has been laudable and sincere, which is why she is so well liked. The interminable lack of progressive, female representation in a sea of suits at Miami City Hall also would make her a refreshing presence. King is endorsed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and some believe her connection to Keon Hardemon could actually yield more collaboration between City Hall and County Hall for the benefit of District 5. Wouldn't that be nice.
Watson was not supposed to have the power of incumbency and although he's done a good job, going back on your word is never good form. The Miami Times believes it's time for a fresh face on the dais – one with deep roots in the local community where she was educated, has raised a family and has worked hard to improve. We encourage the citizens of District 5 to get out the vote and go right back out again if a runoff is called for.
For Miami City Commission District 5, The Miami Times recommends Christine King.