Let me preface this editorial by saying that I am not a prosecutor. However, as a lawyer and a citizen, it’s tiresome to hear about endless investigations of former President Donald Trump and observe statements from petrified, deer-in-the-headlights prosecutorial groups investigating him.
For instance, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, was tried, sentenced and has served his term for making payments to Stormy Daniels, reportedly for keeping her mouth shut about her encounters with Trump.
Cohen testified that Trump conspired with him to commit this crime. Daniels is willing to testify that she slept with Trump and was paid “hush money.” Prosecutors have Cohen’s checks to Daniels and the numerous checks paid to Cohen for taking care of this little item during an election.
Prosecutors have witnesses, checks and one prior conviction, so why is it taking so long to indict Trump? Perhaps this will be the first of several indictments to come since the former president has openly expressed that “leaks” out of the Manhattan DA’s office indicate his arrest is imminent.
Federal prosecutors allegedly held off on investigations and indictments against a sitting president, but Trump has been out of office for more than two years. They seem able to prosecute all the small fries who invaded the Capitol, but have let the kingpin languish in his luxurious resort at Mar-a-Lago. Can you imagine the suffering Trump has been undergoing as he sunbathes, plays golf and eats dinners cooked by five-star chefs?
After Congress laid out the case against Trump on prime-time television, I’m wondering what’s going on with the prosecution against him for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland is perhaps a great judge, which may be the reason he is not an aggressive prosecutor. Judges tend to sit back and watch proceedings, whereas prosecutors are supposed to be hungry and want to take down criminals. I think Garland’s appointment of a special prosecutor was a show of cowardice, but also perhaps an acknowledgement that he was not up to the task, so he turned it over to a more aggressive career prosecutor, Jack Smith.
I was hopeful that the Fulton County district attorney would be the first to indict, because that office has Trump on tape trying to steal votes. In fact, it has three audio recordings of Trump. What more do you need? Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state and told him to find the exact number of votes that he needed to take away Biden’s lead. If that isn’t an attempt to steal an election, I don’t know what is – it’s direct evidence that Trump tried to convince a state official to illegally overturn a fair election. Indict already.
I heard someone on the news say that if prosecutors do not launch soon, Trump will be back in the White House with immunity and they will again have to delay pressing charges. Will lady justice ever catch up with him? Do the rich really get away with murder? Enough of prosecuting the small fry. It’s time for a prosecutor with guts to finally emerge. Yes, I know it is a former president and you want to have a solid case, but two years of investigating is plenty. Time’s up.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.