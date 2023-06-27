We are living in turbulent but not unfamiliar times. I say turbulent because we are clearly experiencing a culture war that is predicated on our differences. I say that these times are not unfamiliar because history tells us that this is a mistake we have made before.
June is Pride month, a time we recognize and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. We are reminded of how much progress these individuals have made, despite the discrimination they face because their lives and loves are viewed as unconventional, thus different.
I believe America to be the greatest country in the history of the world. We introduced ourselves in 1776 by unapologetically declaring “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We would later reaffirm our commitment to the rights and values of individuals, including through our birth certificates and the U.S. Constitution. This is the enduring conviction that constitutes who we are as a country. In the nearly 247 years since our birth, we have steadily matured in our efforts to perfect our union. History tells us that what is needed for the continued perfection of our union is an actual union – a persistent belief and commitment to the transcendent rights of all. We must stand up for each other.
These are the times that we should all hear echoes of Martin Niemöller’s poignant quote now on permanent display at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and note its reverberations through a repeating history. That should remind us of the dire consequences of remaining silent when injustice befalls others.
Niemöller was a Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime and who while on a lecture tour after WWII publicly lamented his own inaction and indifference to the fate of many other Nazi victims. This serves as a cautionary tale, urging us to do better by not just standing behind or beside each other, but actively speaking up loudly for one another. We cannot afford to have a deaf ear to discrimination or a blind eye to bigotry.
It is easy to distance ourselves from issues that do not directly concern us, but the truth is that these issues affect us all, regardless of our individual backgrounds. The unity of the United States of America depends on our collective care for one another.
In today’s world, we still face racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia and other forms of hatred and discrimination. We must reject complacency and passivity, choosing instead to speak up even when it seems like we are not directly affected, because we are all connected. The erasure of one community’s history or the marginalization of one group’s rights weakens the entire nation.
Let us imagine a revised version of Niemöller’s quote that reflects the challenges we face today:
“They came for professors, but I wasn’t a professor, so I said nothing. They came for Black history, but that wasn’t my history, so I said nothing. They came for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, but I wasn’t a member, so I said nothing. They came for unions, but I wasn’t affiliated, so I said nothing. And then, they came for me, and there was no one left to say anything.”
The truth is, our interconnectedness necessitates that we raise our voices against injustice and discrimination every time, without hesitation. To truly build a more inclusive and compassionate society, we must recognize humanity in one another. We must extend our desires for a better future not just to ourselves and our immediate circles, and our “kind” but to all individuals and communities.
The United States of America is a nation founded on the principles of unity and shared values. To preserve and strengthen that unity, we must actively care for one another, especially when it seems inconvenient or unrelated to our personal interests. Our collective voice, our shared action and our unwavering commitment to justice can guide our nation toward a brighter future.
The Honorable Oliver G. Gilbert III is chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and commissioner of District 1.