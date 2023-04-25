In one week, numerous lives were irrevocably impacted by gun violence in separate instances. As a nation, we’ve sadly become desensitized to such headlines in many ways, but these crimes are shocking beyond measure for their brazen and unnecessary use of force.
What brought harm to these victims?
Four men who had guns, racist views in at least one instance, and no sense.
In Missouri, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl – who plays in his school band and is loved by friends, family and all who interact with him – was going to pick up his siblings at a friend’s house. Instead of turning down NE 115th Street, he mistakenly went down NE 115th Terrace. He walked up to the front door and rang the bell, but was not met with a, “Hi how can I help you?” Instead, he was met with two bullets, one in his head and another in his arm as he lay on the ground. The 84-year-old shooter’s actions were so egregious that his own grandson publicly stands with the Yarl family – stating that he had lost touch with his grandfather over his racist, right-wing beliefs. Thankfully, despite being shot twice, Yarl is expected to recover.
Kaylin Gillis was driving with her boyfriend and two friends to a party in rural upstate New York in an area with limited cell service. They pulled into a driveway; once they realized they were not at the correct address, they began making a U-turn when they were fired upon from the house. One of the bullets killed Gillis, ending the 20-year-old’s life.
In Texas, three cheerleaders were met by gunfire in the parking lot of a supermarket after one of them, Heather Roth, accidentally returned to the wrong unlocked car where a man was seated on the passenger side. Roth quickly jumped out and returned to her car, but the man followed and open fired on the vehicle while she tried to apologize and drive off. Roth and her friend, Payton Washington, suffered bullet wounds, with Washington requiring major surgery.
And in North Carolina, a man angered by a child’s basketball that rolled onto his yard opened fire on everyone on the block within his eyesight. A 6-year-old riding by on her bike had her cheek grazed by a bullet; her mother was also grazed and her father took a bullet in the back and is in serious condition with a long recovery ahead. The shooter fled to Florida and eventually turned himself in to the police. In this instance, the shooter, Robert Louis Singletary, was out on bond for a domestic violence attack with a hammer, which should have triggered a red flag law to have any guns removed from his home (assuming they were legally obtained).
The castle doctrine is a legal concept that goes back almost to the day this country was founded. It is the premise that “a person's home is their castle” and you can assume bad intentions when someone breaks into your house, therefore justifying the use of deadly force. Self-defense was, and continues to be, a viable defense for using force proportional to the threat a person faces.
The stand-your-ground laws that emerged in the early 2000s went a step further, stating that if you reasonably fear for your life, you may use deadly force without a requirement to retreat. The biggest difference between traditional self-defense and stand-your-ground is that self-defense considers whether any alternative other than force was an option.
What we’ve recently seen is sheer madness that has nothing to do with self-defense or standing your ground. In the past, the only folks who behaved like this were fictional assassin John Wick or members of a drug cartel hiding from the police and rival dealers. And usually, neither the cops nor the cartels press ringers before breaking down doors to make entry.
The most disturbing part of all is that none of these shooting victims presented a threat. When is ringing a doorbell a threat? How do you fire upon a group of people in a car who are driving away from your house? How does the simple mistake of innocently getting into to the wrong car escalate to bullets? How can a child’s toy turn into a whole family getting shot?
As we prepare for permitless carry in Florida to begin July 1, we must ask serious questions about who should have guns and under what circumstances. As a gun owner myself, personal safety is important, but there must be some modicum of common sense. The four shooters in these recent tragic cases are clearly unhinged individuals who had access to weapons.
If we cannot protect our young people, we are doomed as a society and as a nation.
Not one of these shooters will have a viable stand-your-ground defense. The Missouri shooter may use age or health issues to evade prison time for his crimes, but one victim will never get her life back and there is no telling how trauma may permanently alter the lives of the remaining survivors and their loved ones.
It’s my hope all of the victims and their families get the justice they deserve, and that we, as a nation, start to figure out how best to prioritize the safety of our children, rather than a twisted version of reality in which we are at war with one another.
Melba Pearson is an attorney specializing in civil rights and criminal justice policy. She was a homicide prosecutor in Miami and serves as president of the National Black Prosecutors Association Foundation, legal redress chair of the NAACP South Dade Branch and vice chair of the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section. Learn more about her at MelbaPearsonEsq.com.