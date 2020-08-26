When the 19th Amendment was signed into law 100 years ago today on Aug. 26, it included Black women in name only. While white women celebrated in 1920, they never looked back to their Black sisters. Blatant voter suppression resulted in Black women and men not experiencing true suffrage until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. By then the white lore of the women’s suffrage movement was embedded in history books. The contributions of Black suffrage activism through the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs organized in 1896 were forgotten. That Black women were barred from conventions by white suffragists in the South and relegated to the back of major marches was barely a footnote.
Much has been written since about racism within the movement, including a worthwhile read by Lisa Tetrault titled, “The Myth of Seneca Falls: Memory and the Women’s Suffrage Movement, 1848- 1898.” One hundred years after President Woodrow Wilson begrudgingly changed course and supported the 19th Amendment, Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate for vice president.
Before we pop too many corks, let’s think about the fact that Harris’ ascendance to the White House will leave the United States Senate devoid of Black women. Women make up 23% of the U.S. House of Representatives. Out of 101 of those women, 22 are Black. Let’s not go farther than our own backyard. M. Athalie Range was the first Black woman elected to the Miami City Commission, where not a single woman sits today. Term limits are forcing two Black women from the Miami-Dade County Commission who are on track to be replaced by Black men. Gender parity remains a long time coming. The list goes on. There is a lot of talk about Black women being the backbone of the Democratic Party, but the numbers don’t bear that out in the halls of power at the local, state or federal level. More Black women are running for office, but they aren’t winning in large numbers.
Still, Black women are some of the greatest organizers there are. They have been fighting for their voices to be heard for more than 100 years and they aren’t about to stop now. Their voices must be stronger and louder with a president who is trying every trick in the book to suppress the vote through his postmaster general to destabilize the United States Postal Service during an election year when we are expecting the largest vote-by-mail turnout in the nation’s history. Indeed, we must all cry out in unison against a misogynist, racist president with openly tyrannical tendencies who refuses to say he’ll accept the results of the election if he loses. The future of all women of color, the future of democracy and America’s standing in the world depends on it.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.