Though it has been many years, I have clear memories of my twenties when I was trying to become a “real poet.” I had taken creative writing classes in college and fallen in love with making poems, listening to my own thoughts and finding the words that captured what only I could hear. I’d been a Black teenager in the 60s and, consequently believed that art could shift the cultural discourse.
I wanted to talk back to society, to offer a perspective that, in many ways, ran counter to what passed for normal. Of course, you must be a little crazy to believe that your poems will be noticed in a place like the U.S. which seems far more committed to distraction than to contemplation.
Fresh out of college, I was alone with this hunger to be heard, and being Black made such ambition especially challenging, particularly in our country which has a history of ignoring or actively silencing voices that originate beyond the white mainstream. This is why I so enjoyed teaching for the Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation (VONA) last week at the University of Miami.
Though this was my first time at VONA, I’d known of this organization for years. Their commitment to the encouragement and actual development of writers of color sounded like wild fantasy to me. As a younger poet, I’d spent decades thinking and writing alone. There were many times when I felt isolated and discouraged. During my years of undergraduate and graduate study, I was almost always the only person of color in the workshops.
It is hard to overstate how helpful a week at VONA would have been for me as a young writer. I look back now and realize that it was blind hardheadedness that kept me going, that and the books I loved.
In the first hour, it was clear that the people in my workshop felt a great relief in each other’s company. I imagine that they, too, had often been obliged to work in isolation, to find the necessary fuel in themselves. It was quickly evident that the members of my VONA workshop were both learning from each other and nurturing each other. It appeared as if siblings long separated had somehow found each other. Even better was the fact that these writers of color came from many backgrounds. Some were first generation Americans of African or Middle Eastern descent, some were Latinx or Black Americans whose families had been here for generations. Each of the ten people in my workshop celebrated this opportunity, reveling in not being the “only one” in the room.
It should go without saying that a healthy nation -- certainly one that calls itself a democracy -- must make a place for every citizen’s voice. We live in a time of censorship and misdirection, an era featuring people who wish to distort or omit the historical realities that continue to affect our lives. This is why I was honored to teach for VONA and why such organizations deserve to be supported. Surely, the world needs its thoughtful and articulate people, its poets, and writers, if we are to someday establish true sanity among human beings.
Tim Seibles is an American poet, professor, and the former Poet Laureate of Virginia. He is the author of seven collections of poetry, most recently, "Voodoo Libretto: New and Selected Poems." His honors include an Open Voice Award and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center. His work has been published in Black Renaissance Noire and Best American Poetry, among numerous other publications.