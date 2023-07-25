Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his propaganda machine at the Florida Department of Education have gone too far.
Newly approved middle school lessons on America before the Civil War state that students must be taught “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The mere idea that a board of individuals in charge of our children’s education would suggest slavery was in any way beneficial to the enslaved is not only outrageous, it violates all standards of human decency.
Worse yet, deputy chancellor for the Florida Department of Education’s K-12 division Paul Burns – a Black man – defends it. He insisted that the language around the new guidelines does not mean lessons are meant to teach that slavery itself was beneficial.
“Our standards are factual, objective standards that really teach the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said.
Like our state’s anti-vaxxer surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, Burns is another Black man DeSantis has hired to gaslight their own people while doing his bidding. You can just imagine our governor howling with laughter behind closed doors while Ladapo and Burns follow their master’s orders.
Vice President Kamala Harris was right when she came to Jacksonville, Fla., Friday and asked, “How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?”
DeSantis has crisscrossed the state and now the nation speaking about how he’s standing up for education instead of liberal indoctrination, but he peddles lies with dangerous ease. In Salt Lake City on Friday, he doubled down, saying he wasn’t involved in devising the Board of Education’s standards but defended the components concerning how enslaved people benefited.
“They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” he said. “But the reality is: All of that is rooted in whatever is factual.”
Meanwhile, Florida members of the Congressional Black Caucus aren’t having it. They’re calling for an immediate reversal of the decision to adopt the lesson guidelines and excise the “racist tropes” and “lies” it would perpetuate.
“These standards are out of touch with reality and will leave future generations of Florida out of touch and disadvantaged in the world outside of Florida,” Reps. Maxwell Frost, Frederica S. Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick – joined by Nevada’s Steven Horsford, caucus chair – wrote in a two-page letter to Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and BOE Chair Ben Gibson.
“That American slavery benefited the enslaved is a lie so absurd that slave owners themselves were too self-conscious to attempt it until they began to feel the heat of abolitionism in the years before the Civil War … Your decision to rewrite history to ingrain white supremacy into the minds of children is a colossal step backward and an insult to Black people, descendants of slaves, and the intellect of the American people.
“We demand the Florida Board of Education immediately reverse its decision. Not repealing these new standards would dig up the corpse of the worst version of our nation and force our children to live in it.”
Since their approval last week amid strong opposition, the newly adopted standards for Black history in Florida have been condemned by a broad spectrum of educators, elected officials and right-minded people.
DeSantis is so blinded by his own righteous racism that he fails to realize how much harm he’s doing to Florida … a state where women of childbearing age live in fear from a six-week abortion ban and where people are beginning to realize the substandard education their children will receive if raised here.
All the New Yorkers and Californians who escaped COVID lockdowns to live in the “free state of Florida” are getting a rude awakening. The Sunshine State is a racist state, and if we aren’t careful DeSantis will spread his brand of bigotry from coast to coast the way Hitler invaded Europe. He’ll make Donald Trump look like an amateur.