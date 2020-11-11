It was 11:45 a.m. I was getting ready for brunch with a mentee. The news flashed across the screen of my phone – we have a new president. Immediately I screamed for my husband and shared the news. So many emotions ran through me – joy, pride, tears and laughter. It was an overwhelming feeling of relief and a vindication to see Joe Biden win the race to become our 46th president. In all of this, I felt the joy even more acutely due to a personal connection. I remember when I first met Vice President-elect Kamala Harris nearly a decade ago. It was during the National Black Prosecutors Association conference in July 2010. At that time, she was the San Francisco district attorney. During our brief interaction, it was clear Ms. Harris was so sharp yet incredibly kind. It’s wild to think that I had been speaking to the future vice president of the United States. To see a woman of Jamaican heritage like myself follow the path of being a prosecutor, then successfully running for district attorney, California attorney general, United States senator, and now vice president gives me so much hope and promise.
By the same token, I still feel sadness. Knowing that more than 70 million Americans are either racist or racist adjacent (accepting of racism) is a hard pill to swallow. I knew it was out there, but seeing the quantitative data – a hard number – is tough. It broke my heart to really digest this about the country (as well as the county) in which I live. Hopefully it’s a temporary emotion that will subside with time while focusing on the hard work ahead to rebuild. But the Trump vote is a clear vote against police accountability, voting rights and accessible health care in favor of supporting white extremism and preserving the status quo.
The road ahead is very long; we are in a period of time in this nation much like the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. There will be anger, followed by a lot of introspection. Hopefully, we will emerge a little bit more conscious as to who we are as a country, with a new focus on who we want to be.
As the millennials say, please “miss me” with any pronouncements that racism is over due to Harris being elected. Her opponent’s words and actions, as well as those of some Republican leaders, made it very clear it’s not. I am reminded of comments made by the Miami GOP chair who stated on Facebook Live election night, “If you do not want a Kamala Harris presidency – because you know that is what it will be – go out and vote.” That is a stark reminder of where we are. The dog whistle was clearly designed to motivate racists and sexists. Also, seeing recent events where the University of Miami Republican club made racial slurs regarding Harris, with no real public rebuke by university officials or the GOP leadership, shows the level of racism from the new generation on up to current leadership.
Even more troubling, there are some African Americans (mostly men) who have made comments that Vice President-elect Harris’ status as a daughter of immigrants somehow doesn’t reflect the experiences of African Americans, suggesting their ancestors would not be proud of this moment in the same way. We saw an increase of support for the outgoing administration in the African American community (albeit small).
While we celebrate the Biden-Harris win, we have to be cognizant of the work that needs to be done to heal the divides in our own community. Pitting Black immigrants against Black Americans does nothing to move our interests forward. We’ve seen it locally this election cycle. It’s insulting as well as destructive. The racists are betting on the effectiveness of the divide and conquer strategy; we cannot let them succeed.
I did meet my mentee on Saturday. We laughed, cried, celebrated and toasted to the victory.
And now, the work commences.
Melba Pearson is the director of policy and programs at the Center for the Administration of Justice at FIU, focused on prosecutorial reform. She is a former Miami homicide prosecutor and deputy director of the ACLU of Florida. Follow her on Twitter @ResLegalDiva.