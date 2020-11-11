Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.