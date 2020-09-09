All of our hearts were broken when we read about the demolition of the childhood home of my neighbor, Mr. Michael Hamilton. He lived just around the corner from me but seemingly a world away.
I am told that he lived in the fire-damaged structure without running water or electricity, and with holes in the exterior walls and roof for many years before the City of Miami discovered what appeared to be an abandoned house on a street of beautiful homes built in the early 1900s. The city had previously cited the property and it amassed more than $900,000 in fines before it was finally placed on a repair or demolish list. Mr. Hamilton’s cousin, the owner of the property, never responded to any of the hearings related to that notice, which had been proceeding for more than a year. Unfortunately, after years of neglect, the house was demolished.
Mr. Hamilton, forgotten by society, suddenly found himself thrust into each of our living rooms as his story was broadcasted by news stations. His homelessness has led the city to act. Now, through the Department of Human Services, the Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust and the nearby Neighborhood Enhancement Team, it can utilize all of its resources to provide Mr. Hamilton with a continuum of care that includes financial resources, mental and physical health care, and permanent housing. I am confident he will get every service that he needs.
Mr. Hamilton’s case highlights an issue that has been plaguing historically Black communities for years but is becoming more evident today. Like Mr. Hamilton’s parents, many of our ancestors purchased homes in neighborhoods like Liberty City and established a Black middle class in the inner cities. However, when those ancestors aged, the homes fell into disrepair because their children and grandchildren did not continue to invest in the homes or sold the homes to move to more desirable locations, especially in north Miami-Dade and Broward County.
For years, communities like Liberty City were regularly regarded as undesirable and Blacks avoided purchasing homes there. Now, as property values are rapidly increasing and there is tremendous investment in surrounding areas, these neighborhoods are being populated by other races who are renovating the homes and creating a renaissance for these neighborhoods.
The City of Miami is combating this exodus of homeowners by providing grants to make owner-occupied dwellings storm resistant and guaranteeing a minimum quality of life and safety for its residents through the Miami Forever Bond. I championed the creation of the $100 million fund to assist in the creation and preservation of affordable housing; it is available to homeowners to make needed improvements to their properties. Additionally, I have painted homes and maintained abandoned homes and lots through my anti-poverty programs. My intention is to preserve and grow property values, especially in areas where they’re depressed because of the lack of care of homes. These programs are the first of their kind because the city has never used any of its own dollars to preserve and renovate the homes of its residents.
Perhaps, if programs like these were in existence long before I was elected commissioner, homes like the one that Mr. Hamilton lived in would have never fallen so far into disrepair. His case is an eye-opener for us all, and a message that we should continue to invest in our communities because we will lose them to others who are seeking home ownership, investors who are looking to make a quick dollar or to the bulldozer under the guise of public safety.
I’ve always believed that we should not have to move out of our community to live in a better community. That is precisely why I bought our family home in the neighborhood that raised me. Now, let us all think about our longtime neighbors that may be struggling to care for their properties and ask them how we can be of assistance instead of simply standing by idly as their properties are razed.