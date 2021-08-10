Florida and Texas lead the country in pediatric COVID-19 cases. At the time of this writing, Texas had a record 142 children admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, and Florida was not far behind with 135. In both states, governors have fought masking and lockdown measures that would protect their residents.
While Florida is on fire with COVID-19 cases, breaking records every day with higher numbers of hospitalizations, DeSantis has issued an executive order that give parents the right to determine if their children will wear masks in the classroom and punishes school systems by stripping them of state funding if they mandate masks. It was executed after the CDC recommended that schoolchildren wear masks.
DeSantis' actions are akin to telling firefighters that they will lose their jobs if they combat a fire with water. It makes no damn sense. The DeSantis order making masks voluntary among schoolchildren who are too young to be vaccinated is going to lead to sick children – and possibly kill them.
I am trying to understand the illogical. Is our governor stupid? Or is he callously putting our children’s health at risk to score points with hard-right conservatives, who do not believe in masks, do not believe in science and think that any attempts to make people safer is a sign of weakness. Is he playing politics with the health of innocent children?
We elect school boards to run our school systems. School systems attempt to prevent chaos by laying out clear rules. Parents are not allowed to decide if their children will do homework, for example, or what time their children will start school. Now, DeSantis is taking away uniform rules meant to prevent chaos. Ignorant parents who think COVID-19 is a hoax will send their sick children to school and place their classmates, teachers and school staff at risk. Good going, gov.
If a school system elects to follow CDC guidelines and mandate masking to protect children from the virus, then the governor in his infinite “wisdom” will take away their state funding. I guess school systems that have the guts to defy an ignorant order will shut down?
What right does DeSantis have to take away funding from our children? It’s our taxes that provide that funding. What right does any governor have to take that away – especially when that governor is issuing illogical and dangerous executive orders that put our children, educators and school staff in danger?
Children under 12 cannot be vaccinated. The only safe way for them to attend school is to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. After more than a year of a deadly pandemic, you’d think that even our dumb governor would know that.
Why are Trumplicans so stupid? Remember Trump’s famous White House event where everyone was packed close together and 50 people subsequently got COVID-19? DeSantis could have learned from that fiasco. Apparently, he did not.
As I write this there were 50,997 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last three days. Our hospitals are filled with coronavirus patients. Our children's hospitals are filled with coronavirus patients. One in 5 COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. Nearly 40,000 Floridians have died of COVID-19.
With the number of new cases and hospitalizations breaking records, our governor issues an executive order that is in effect a directive to allow our children to get sick. His executive order is, to be blunt, insanely stupid, callous and dangerous. And oh, I forgot – it also violates our Constitution, so add illegal. God save us from DeSantis.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.