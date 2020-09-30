Trump’s notorious admiration of dictators has been widely reported. His love affair with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Rodrigo Duterte, Xi Jinping, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Recep Erdogan, just to name a few, has raised eyebrows. Our president glorifies men who rule with an iron fist, even if they violate human rights, destroy freedom of the press or sanction the deaths of any detractors.
Trump wants to rule the United States like a dictator, and he has been systematically dismantling the institutions that keep this country a democracy. He attacked the press as putting forth “fake news” and mandates that the military watch Fox News, the only news channel that consistently reports favorably about him. The constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech is one of the most important foundations of democracy. Trump has weakened our trust in U.S. news services.
He has sown so much division that the formerly congenial U.S. Senate is now so divided that it does not appear that senators will ever think of country first and party second. Senator John McCain, the last Republican senator with the guts to defy Trump, unfortunately died. His widow has just declared support for Biden, so the maverick spirit of that family continues.
The president has attacked the FBI, our most revered criminal investigative agency. He has claimed the agency is corrupt, partisan and incompetent. He recently also attacked his own hand-picked FBI director, Christopher Wray, for telling the truth under oath that the Russians are in fact interfering with our election.
Trump has attacked our judicial system, ridiculing judges who rule unfavorably on his policies. He may soon have an unbeatable super majority with his new Supreme Court appointment, which will turn the court into a rubber stamp for his will.
The U.S. Attorney General, the head of the Department of Justice, has now become Trump’s mouthpiece. The president attacked his first appointment to the position, Jeffrey Sessions, because Sessions recused himself from overseeing the special investigation into Russian interference. Trump replaced Sessions with a sycophant, Attorney General William Barr. Barr has pretty much abdicated the true responsibility and duty of his role to become private counsel to Trump, and his new “fixer.”
The president has viciously attacked our intelligence agencies and openly stated that he believed Putin over 11 U.S. intelligence agencies that found credible evidence of Russian interference with our last presidential election. Discrediting our intelligence apparatus makes it easier for Trump to push his agenda and support our enemy, Russia.
Trump has also discredited military generals and claimed he is tougher than Marine Corps General James Mattis, saying that Mattis is the “world’s most overrated general,” because he disagreed with Trump’s military plan in Syria, which in effect fed our former allies, the Kurds, to the Russians and pro-Assad forces. Trump bragged that he was better than Mattis at military strategy. This undermines the respect the public has for the military, which is another important U.S. institution.
Our democracy is based on open and fair elections. Yet the president has said our elections are rigged and fraudulent, and that China is interfering to help Biden. This undermines our belief in the sacred institution of voting.
Finally, Trump has indicated that he may not transfer power to our new president if he loses. Peaceful transfer of power is a tradition that has held our democracy in place since George Washington refused offers to become “King.”
After Trump has destroyed every sacred American institution and made himself into a cult figure, then democracy as we have known it will disappear.