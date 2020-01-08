The Florida Supreme Court lacks the diversity needed to satisfy the many legal needs of Florida’s divergent, ethnic and racial communities. Gov. Ron DeSantis can right this wrong by appointing an African-American to Florida’s high court, write two state senators in an op-ed. (ABOVE) Front row (l-r): Justice Ricky Polston, Chief Justice Charles T. Canady, Justice Jorge Labarga. Back row (l-r): Justice Robert J. Luck, Justice Alan Lawson, Justice Barbara Lagoa, Justice Carlos G. Muñiz. Lagoa and Luck were recently appointed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, creating two new vacancies. Photo courtesy of the state of Florida.