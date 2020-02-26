There are two references in the Bible and in politics that show a direct correlation to how certain members of the Black community – whether wittingly or unwittingly – continue to sell out the Black community for their personal and organizational gains by the alliances that they make with the powers-that-be. A few measly dollars or 13 pieces of silver buy these Judas Iscariots’ silence and show how fraudulent they are in the name of helping the members of the Black community. The two Biblical references in Scripture that I am referring to are the time when Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery and when the 12 spies went to explore the Land of Canaan and 10 of them came back with a bad report.
The two political references that I am going to refer to is the deal in which Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos "Fidel Castro" Gimenez screwed over the resident council of Liberty Square for redevelopment of Liberty Square because his sons were lobbyists on the Related Urban deal. The second deal is how Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan and the residents of Miami Gardens were screwed over by members of the Miami-Dade County Commission for Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Formula One racing and "Fidel Castro" Gimenez. But let's keep it real. This couldn't happen unless some prominent members of the African Diaspora were involved.
When money becomes the main source of motivation and the primary focus for an issue such as Formula One racing, and takes place over the residents of Miami Gardens who oppose Formula One racing, that should be the end of it. But it can't because the integrity of the Black men and women of organizations that claim they represent the Black community have been bought and sold like items at Walmart. Those same dollars that were stuffed down their throats choked their voices to the point that they have been rendered silent and useless to the community in which they live and serve. From the moment that the Liberty Square project got individuals to look at what they can get for their organizations’ programs by selling out their own people it has only gotten worse from there.
It's the people who don't live in Miami Gardens who are part of the problem and that includes Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross. I was once told by a former commissioner that nothing goes on in a commissioner's district if they don't want it. Well that narrative has been proven false because six members of the Miami-Dade County Commission have decided that it's not what their colleague Commissioner Jordan wants for her district and community so they sided with the mayor because "he owes Stephen Ross a lot favors" (in my Rick Ross voice). It is known that a leopard can't change its spots nor can a tiger change his stripes even though a chameleon can change its colors a snake is still a snake and he's residing on the 29th floor.
I have to give kudos to Commissioner Jordan, UPPAC and the residents of Miami Gardens credit for being prepared for a fight that the Miami Dade Board of County Commissioners never saw coming. The look on the faces of those six commissioners who voted against the Miami Gardens people when Commissioner Jordan said to meet her for a press conference downstairs on the first floor and to also announce that the lawyers who are representing the residents of Miami Gardens were in the audience was shock. The six county commissioners who voted against the residents of Miami Gardens need to take a look in the mirror for this reason: If you pay an employee to do a job and that employee does that job to the best of his ability and then that employee’s boss turns around and then trashes that employee's work for doing the job that he or she is paid to do then what does that say about you?
To the Miami-Dade Commission: Never let a few greedy idiots who have money on their mind and someone hands on their back controlling them like a puppet stop you from doing the job that you are supposed to do.