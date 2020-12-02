A mysterious new health crisis that causes a deadly pneumonia emerges and afflicts communities of color at disproportionate rates. Hospital wards overflow with individuals who will die alone on ventilators, far from family and friends. A devastatingly slow federal government response and misinformation about how the virus is or isn’t transmitted. This is our reality in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, just as it was in the 1980s with the HIV/AIDS epidemic. But back then, the names of people who died from HIV/AIDS were not showcased on the nightly news, and memorials to honor and remember them were few and far between.
The same communities in District 24 that exhibit high rates of HIV infections also are the hardest hit by COVID-19. Although the Miami-Dade Health Department has acknowledged some improvement over the past year, Miami has been noted as having new HIV infection rates at nearly four times the national average, with 54 new diagnoses for every 100,000 people, which is the highest new HIV rate in the U.S. As our nation grapples with COVID-19, we should also honor the memory of Americans who succumbed to HIV/AIDS and who were never afforded our nation’s attention or regard when it mattered most.
This year on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, we are closer than ever to ending the HIV epidemic. The emergence of antiretroviral therapy and biomedical and biobehavioral interventions such as PrEP and PEP have greatly contributed to people living longer, healthier lives and helping prevent new HIV infections. Given Miami-Dade County’s high rate of new HIV infections in the nation, the road to ending the epidemic may well run straight through South Florida.
Ending the HIV epidemic requires not only a coordinated response from all levels of government, but also demands that we listen to the experiences of those who live with HIV or are at risk for contracting it. They must navigate the stigma of their HIV status or perceived HIV risk, and our public policy responses should be aimed at eliminating that stigma. One response is to affirm evidence-based policymaking. When a person takes their prescribed HIV medication consistently, the amount of virus in the body becomes suppressed – so small that transmission of the virus cannot occur. This is well known as U=U, or undetectable equals untransmittable. Consequently, we need to overturn stigmatizing HIV criminalization laws that are inconsistent with science and disproportionately target Black and brown people, particularly those who identify as queer or transgender.
Instead of criminalizing disease, we should be examining ways in which those who are most at risk for HIV are impacted by community and interpersonal violence, and do our part to address this very real phenomenon. The interpersonal violence that people at risk for HIV experience in our communities is an often overlooked driver of the HIV epidemic. According to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, interpersonal violence can provoke harmful coping mechanisms, such as substance use or unprotected sex, which can increase an individual’s risk of HIV infection.
A multiyear study funded by Florida International University found that between 2005 and 2019, 48% of hate crimes processed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office involved homophobic and transphobic prejudices. The vast majority of hate crimes and community violence that LGBTQ people experience go unreported and these victims are left to cope without the proper resources. Thus, it is no coincidence that Miami-Dade County leads the nation in the rate of new infections for HIV. To end the community violence that those at risk for HIV experience, we need everyone in our community to speak up when they witness or learn of LGBTQ people being harassed. Speaking up for our neighbors can not only save their lives from violence, but it could also prevent other adverse outcomes such as new HIV infections.
Next year will be the 40th year since HIV was first identified by the CDC. We can mark this occasion by beginning the hard work of rooting out HIV stigma within our existing laws and by extinguishing the ignorance that contributes to the violence that those at risk for HIV experience every day. I urge policymakers of every level to endeavor to end the HIV epidemic once and for all by decriminalizing HIV, investing in public health education programs that emphasize U=U and holding our communities accountable for ending violence against those at risk for HIV.