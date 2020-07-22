In the United States, we often hail the veterans of WWII as our “greatest generation.” I have no conflict with this assessment as both my father and uncle were World War II veterans. My uncle was a Tuskegee Airmen and his recollection of the Red Tails was that he spent a lot of time in the brig protesting the discriminatory treatment the Tuskegee Airmen had to endure. My father tells stories of his integration of the U.S. Navy during World War II and having to “establish himself” by breaking the jaw of a white sailor who called him the “n word.”
In my mind, the “greatest generation” for Blacks are the individuals who fought for civil rights during the 1950’s and 1960’s. Our civil rights generation did more for Blacks than those who fought in World War II by pushing for integration, the voting rights act and affirmative action.
In the deaths of Congressmen John Lewis and Elijah Cummings, we are losing “our greatest generation.” Our greatest generation are the people who went to jail, endured beatings and death threats for our freedom. But for “our greatest generation,” we would still be sitting in the back of the bus, still enduring segregated bathrooms, segregated hotels, segregated pools, deplorable schools without enough textbooks, discrimination at the voting both, redlining and the list goes on.
When I hear President Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again,” I imagine Trumpers want to take us back to a time when white men ruled supreme in this country, and black people came through the kitchen back door. It seems like a Black President has caused “white backlash” just liked it did when blacks began to rise to power during Reconstruction after the Civil War. History does repeat itself, except this time icons, like Congressman Lewis, fought this repetition tooth and nail.
Congressman Lewis was a civil rights icon. He was president of the SNCC, he was one of the first freedom riders, he led sit-ins, he received a crack skull during Bloody Sunday, and he was youngest speaker at the “March on Washington.” He has been beaten, and arrested 45 times in his fight for civil rights. He has fought for civil rights and human rights for all of his life, most recently supporting the rights of undocumented immigrants.
I admire Congressman Lewis for his enduring fight for civil rights and his total lack of fear. During the height of the civil rights movement, he never let danger stop him from doing what had to be done. His elders toned down his more militant, draft speech for the March on Washington, but nevertheless the crowd hung on his every word. The advent of President Trump and the popularization of overt racism caused by Donald Trump’s support of white nationalist, just caused John Lewis to fight harder. The fear that Trump has engendered in many white Republicans, had no impact on John Lewis. What could Trump do to him that he had not already endured at the hands of white racist when he was a young man. I particularly love when he led Democrats in a sit-in at the Capitol, it was old-style civil rights being employed in our current battle.
I found it sadly amusing that Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska issued statements of condolences regarding Congressman Lewis and mistakenly used the image of Congressman Cummings. I am sure this was a staffers mistake. However, both Congressmen Cummings and Lewis must both be shaking their heads in heaven as the old adage seems to be true – “all Black people look alike.”