Donald Trump is the epitome of a rich entitled white man. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and his father’s wealth and power afforded him tremendous advantages in life. This led to Trump’s exaggerated sense of entitlement and his eventual narcissism. His outsized self-importance affects how he reasons, and how he handles life situations and relationships.
The former president recently pleaded the Fifth Amendment in the New York case where he is being investigated for lying about his wealth. As a narcissist, Trump must make himself appear wealthier than he really is, so he lies to get on the lists of the country’s richest individuals. He then lies so he doesn’t have to pay taxes.
Trump would be a nightmare under oath because he exaggerates, fabricates and would repeatedly commit perjury because he doesn’t know how to tell the truth.
He has taunted others for invoking their Fifth Amendment right, so his hypocrisy in taking the Fifth himself is lost on no one.
“The mob takes the Fifth Amendment,” Trump said in 2016. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
Because of his narcissism and desire for power, Trump stole top-secret, confidential documents and lied about what he took to the National Archives. Nor did he return said documents when requested. He thinks he can do whatever he wants because for most of his life he’s gotten away with doing just that, and he thinks he still can.
But the noose is tightening around his neck, and Black people are at the forefront of those wielding that noose. A Black woman, New York Attorney General Letitia James, is prosecuting Trump for crimes related to his business practices. So far he’s pleaded the Fifth 400 times in response to her team’s questioning.
In Georgia, a Black woman, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is investigating election fraud by Trump and his inner circle. In Washington, D.C., the January 6 House Select Committee Chair is Bennie Thompson, a Black man. Now even the sleeping giant, the U.S. Department of Justice, is investigating Trump.
When Trump goes to trial in New York, Georgia and Washington, D.C., he will face justice before a jury that will probably include Black people. He will not be prosecuted in MAGA territory, but in areas rich with Democrats and rich with Black people.
I do not see how Trump’s rich, white-boy status is going to protect him from the ever-tightening noose, because that does not resonate with Black people. Pleading the Fifth Amendment does not get you a “get out of jail free” card – it just means that you are not testifying against yourself. In the mind of most jurors, it is an admission of guilt.
Trump’s multiple public statements will damn him. He does not need to testify; just play recordings of him speaking. In addition, as a narcissist, Trump has thrown his closest supporters under the bus to protect himself. He must have taught this to his children and wife, because one of them appears to be the confidential informant who provided information as to the stolen documents and his hidden private safe. Can you imagine Ivanka and Melania giving up their freedom for his?
For the sake of this country, the former president and his cronies must go to jail. A group of historians recently met with President Joe Biden and told him that our democracy is under attack. Trump’s crazy supporters are calling for civil war.
Trump’s team should and must go to jail to save our democracy, but like supporters of the Confederacy, MAGA supporters will always believe in his legitimacy and his racist view of “making America great again.”
Unfortunately, sending Trump to jail won’t change the minds of those white men who feel they are losing ground in this country to a growing minority population.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.