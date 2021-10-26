The candidates running for mayor of Miami are an embarrassing bunch, especially the incumbent.
We have to admit, Francis Suarez was impressive in the early days of the pandemic, when he was the first to pass restrictions while then Mayor Carlos Giménez dithered. Suarez is a Republican who, thankfully, doesn’t always tote the party line.
He’s otherwise been fairly disappointing. The tweeting, cryptocurrency lap dog of a mayor spends most days in an ivory tower courting millionaires and billionaires who have done little to create jobs for us peasants down on the ground. When he does come out, it’s to stand behind a podium to spout carefully scripted platitudes. He is rarely found outside in public without his podium appendage and never grants interviews. You practically have to mow him down to get him to answer a question. After calling Art Acevedo the “Michael Jordan of police chiefs,” I guess we know why he prefers to keep his mouth shut.
Speaking of the three-ring circus known as City Hall, Suarez’s disappearing act couldn’t have been more deceitful and cowardly. Acevedo was his man all the way, but Suarez slithered into a hole when the now former police chief was caught in Commissioner Joe Carollo’s jaw of death. It’s now painfully obvious who’s really in charge.
Considering the stunningly dysfunctional city commission, it’s no wonder nobody with real credentials wants to run to face that wild, undignified bunch. The City of Miami needs a savior to lead us out of darkness and Suarez isn’t it. He even lacks the prerequisites needed to survive in the land of Oz – brains, heart and courage – not withstanding his University of Florida law degree, which doesn’t seem to serve him much.
If we can convince Suarez to click his heels three times, do you think he’ll fly to Kansas? We certainly don’t need him around here. Assuming Suarez wins reelection, he is slated to lead the U.S. Conference of Mayors next year – a national stage he doesn’t deserve. Do we have anything nice to say? Yes, he looks good in a suit.
For Mayor of Miami, The Miami Times recommends no one.