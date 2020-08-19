A woman of color born right here in the United States makes history by being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, and the birthers drag out their old, tired playbook. Didn’t we have enough of this nonsense when Barack Obama was president?
Within hours of the announcement, Newsweek posted a story by conservative law professor John Eastman questioning the constitutional eligibility of Kamala Harris to step in as president, if needed, because she was born of immigrant parents. It’s important to note that Eastman ran for attorney general of California in 2010. He lost the Republican primary to a candidate who Kamala Harris subsequently defeated. He’s obviously a sore loser who hasn’t gotten over it. Other conservatives, including President Donald Trump himself, immediately began retweeting a link to the article and we were off to the races. Shame on Newsweek, its reputable owner The Washington Post and parent company The Graham Holdings Company for printing that trash. They were once legends in journalism many of us looked up to.
To be clear, Harris’ father was born in Jamaica and her mother in India. Neither were citizens when she was born in Oakland, California, in 1964. First-generation Americans are absolutely eligible to be president. How insidious that this issue only arises in modern presidential politics when a candidate isn’t white. Let us not forget that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who came in right behind Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, was born in Calgary, Alberta. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), the 2008 Republican presidential nominee in 2008, was born on a naval installation in the Panama Canal Zone. Remember Mitt Romney (R-Utah)? Oh yeah, he was born in Mexico.
Nobody with integrity should give this non-story oxygen. That a white man questions a woman’s birthright in America in 2020 is unconscionable.
Also predictable was Trump’s immediate deployment of the racist angry Black woman trope designed to put Black women in their place by forcing them to act demure to avoid just that kind of blowback. It was tried on Michelle Obama who overcame the stereotype by becoming one of the most admired women in America of any color. Harris and her million-dollar smile will charm the country just as easily.
In an interview on Fox Business the morning after Biden’s announcement, Trump said, "And now, you have – a sort of – a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and – such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it.”
He referred to Harris’ questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing, after sexual assault allegations from a professor, Christine Blasey Ford, surfaced. The “mad woman” remarks followed comments Trump made to White House press pool reporters the day before, when he called Harris a “nasty” woman. How many times has Trump called women nasty at this point? I’ve certainly lost count, but they belong to a prestigious club.
To President Donald J. Trump I ask, is this all you got?
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.