Emily Cardenas Miami Times executive editor

“I get it.” That’s what President Donald Trump said in a message to the nation Sunday from his hospital room. “I learned a lot about COVID. … I get it, and I understand it.” Then he forced a secret service detail, clad in full hospital protective gear, to take him for a spin in his sealed SUV to wave at his supporters from a motorcade.

No, he doesn’t get it. An attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center named Dr. James P. Phillips tweeted, “This is insanity… every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential drive-by just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.” This is what a reality TV host pretending to be president does.

At least the actor in “Bedtime for Bonzo” who became president had the good sense to wave from a hospital window after recovering from a gunshot wound in 1981. The nation hasn’t plunged into the depths of a potential leadership crisis such as this since Ronald Regan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. Reagan didn’t ask to be shot, but it seems that our current president was begging to get COVID-19.

New York Times writer Maureen Dowd said it best in her Sunday column: “And, in the end, the con man in the Oval Office could not con the virus. He was a perverse Pied Piper of Contagion, luring crowds to his rallies and events on the White House lawn.”

By all accounts, staff in the West Wing went without masks in utter terror of what their boss would say if they were caught wearing one. Even after spending three nights in the hospital taking risky and in some cases, experimental treatments, the contagious president returned to the White House and victoriously took off his mask for the cameras as quickly as possible.

Masks, not a vaccine, are what will save us all sooner than later, but Trump still won’t endorse them even as he fights off the virus himself.

To quote another Times columnist, Nicholas Kristof, “Mask-wearing lags in the United States compared with some other countries, particularly among men. A poll suggests that many American men see mask wearing as wimpish, a sign of weakness. Strangely, many of those who denounce masks also are those who claim to believe in personal responsibility yet don’t understand that going without a mask is just like driving drunk. … and drunken driving, like mask avoidance, is largely male.”

After the British prime minister’s early brush with COVID-19 nearly killed him, he learned his lesson and began heeding scientific advice. It’s becoming quite clear that our president won’t become as enlightened.

Before arriving back at the White House Monday night, Trump commanded the American people not to be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 fellow citizens – men, women and children who did not receive the unprecedented treatment and care he did.

Seeing that the next presidential debate is just over a week away at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on Oct. 15, it should be canceled. Because President Trump traveled to a fundraiser knowing he had the coronavirus, there is no reason to believe that his team will be honest with the Democratic Party or the American public about his recovery. Trump is capable of coming to Miami for the debate still infectious. Joe Biden cannot risk his own health to debate Trump and neither should the staff and crew at the Arsht Center.