The presidential election was called by news outlets and Joe Biden has won. A majority of Americans can now exhale, knowing that we will have a sane person in the White House and our first female, Afro-Asian vice president. To me, what is scary is how close this election turned out to be. How could so many people want to keep Trump as president – the same Trump who prepped his path to the White House by claiming President Obama was not born in America, a not-so-subtle racist attack?
During the opening statement that launched Trump’s campaign, he pledged to build a wall to keep Mexicans and Central Americans from entering the country, a clearly racist remark. He then went on to ridicule a disabled reporter. He verbally attacked a Muslim Gold Star family. He ridiculed our fallen servicemen and women as “losers.” He bragged that as a celebrity he could “grab women by the [crotch],” though the word he actually used to refer to that part of the female anatomy was about as vulgar as you can get. He used his position to walk in on beauty contestants while they were dressing backstage. He had unprotected sex with an adult film star and a Playboy playmate on the same weekend, just months after his wife Melania had given birth to their son.
Trump did nothing to stop Vladimir Putin from putting a bounty on the head of American soldiers. He tweeted nonsense. He lied a record 25,000 times and has been the greatest source of misinformation during the coronavirus crisis. He completely mismanaged the pandemic, causing us to lead the world in COVID-19 deaths and cases. We just beat our own record of having the most cases diagnosed in one day – more than 100,000 new infections. The economy is in tatters, led by a billionaire who paid only $750 in taxes. Finally, Trump is the most openly racist, most openly divisive president in our history. So can someone explain why 49% of Americans wanted him to stay in the White House?
I hear they like his policies and not his personality. I hear he is a strong president who will protect us. I hear he is good for the economy, that COVID-19 deaths are not his fault. I hear that he will stop abortions. In my mind, all the above statements cover up the fact that Trump was the great white hope, he was the antidote to this country’s first elected Black president.
Many white Americans saw the “loss of their country” to brown and Black people who are slated to be the majority population in 2040. Trump, a man loved by the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists, was going to “Make American Great Again,” which is code for putting white men on top again. It is a reason why Trump supporters tend to be overwhelmingly uneducated, white males. He has far less supporters among Hispanic, Black, young and educated white voters.
The racial divide that has existed for more than 400 years in this country is alive and well. My hope is that the younger generation will help move us to greater enlightenment, and that President Biden and Vice President Harris can help unify us and work toward healing this great divide.