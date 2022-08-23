Black consumers are uniquely positioned to buy, digitize and grow seasoned Black-owned businesses. This is a win-win relationship for both seasoned Black-owned businesses and Black investors. Both parties equally know and understand the Black community's underserved needs, underrepresentation in key markets, and how to authentically reach targeted communities. Together, we can identify Black America’s niche cultures and work to advance our needs with digital solutions.
We lead digitally
History shows that Black culture is a consistent catalyst for dramatic change in the United States and the world. The 21st century’s digital age is no different. Research proves that Black folks are trailblazing as digital retail consumers and social media users. It’s time for us to devote our massive digital footprint to transforming global markets as global business leaders.
.
We know us
With our indiscriminate knowledge about Black netizens (also known as habitual and avid Internet users), and online consumer behavior, we can drive social change, redefine Black representation and re-prioritize our commitments with our dollars.
By 2024, Black America’s buying power is expected to reach $1.8 trillion. In 2022, we must start using our buying power to revolutionize online shopping through socially conscious consumption and social shopping. Through platforms like Black Twitter, we can influence Black consumers’ buying habits, start boycotts against tone-deaf brands and spark movements like #BlackOutDay2020. We can also expand our reach by developing online culture and eCommerce spaces like @EmbracingBlackCulture.
Next Steps
You’re up next! Find a Black-owned business with two or more years of operating history that you can grow through digital innovation. Then buy, digitize and grow. #BuyBlack #DigitizeBlack