When I was a young attorney, I had a civil rights trial before the late Judge Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. I did not do as well in the trial as I had hoped. I had the facts and the law on my side, but lost as Ferguson said I would to a friend out loud during jury selection before the trial ever started. Even when you have a fair judge, the law on your side, the facts on your side – you can still lose even though you put on a better trial than your opponent. The magic to winning trials is having a fair jury and convincing them that the law and facts demand a verdict in your favor.
In the U.S. Senate impeachment of Donald Trump, the jurors were the senators. For some, no matter what the facts reveal nor how damning the case against Trump, they would never vote to convict. We experienced that predicted outcome on Friday.
The reason is simple. They did not want to piss off Trump, who still wields a mighty sword over the Republican base. Republicans who might have been brave enough to stand up to Trump immediately after the insurrection, hid in their shells like scared tortoises because Congresswoman Liz Cheney drew so much backlash for having the temerity to vote to impeach him. Now there already are reports that he is feeling emboldened by the trial’s outcome and is eyeing ways to reassert his power.
President John F. Kennedy wrote a book called “Profiles in Courage.” It was about political leaders who took unpopular stances that were morally correct. In the 2020 and 2021, we have seen very few individuals in Congress who voted their conscience, because they love power so much they cannot bear to chance losing it by crossing Trump. The insidious love of power and prestige is too much for self-centered politicians who want to keep their seats. It appears that they believe that Trump, as he so infamously said, “could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be convicted.”
While Trump has now escaped conviction at two impeachment trials, he may not escape justice. Two Black women are investigating him and these investigations will eventually lead to prosecution. Fani Willis, the district attorney for Georgia’s Fulton County, has opened an investigation into Trump’s election interference in that state. Trump infamously called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to demand that he “find” the votes he needed to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. He then turned on Raffensperger when he did not comply.
It should be noted that Raffensperger, a Republican, did his job correctly and should be rewarded for putting country before party and not bending to Trump. Trump forced the state attorney to resign because he too did not find the imaginary election fraud Trump wanted him to. The case against Trump for election interference is very good. Now his fate lies in the hands of Willis and her office.
In Trump’s former home state of New York, State Attorney General Letitia James, another Black woman, is investigating the financial dealings of the Trump organization based on its misrepresentation of the valuation of assets. U.S. District Attorney Cy Vance is also investigating Trump, for his financial dealings with Deutsche Bank, which is tied to Russia. Vance recently interviewed Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, who went to jail for actions he took on behalf of candidate Trump to silence two women he is alleged to have had sex with while Melania Trump was pregnant with Baron. Trump also faces lawsuits from at least two women who have accused him of sexual assault. He is being investigated for state criminal violations and has no power to stop his prosecution now that he has lost his presidential immunity.
I believe the long arc of justice will eventually catch up to Trump. He will face multiple civil lawsuits that will hurt his financial standing, as well as state criminal investigations that may land him in jail.