Donald Trump has heaped praise on authoritarian leaders Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-Un and Vladmir Putin. He obviously admires dictators not constrained by anything akin to our pesky U.S. Constitution, which provides for three co-equal branches of government.
While president, Trump fired his FBI director, James Comey, and pushed out interim U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen because they would not follow his every order with absolute obedience. He told his mob to hang Vice President Mike Pence because he would not overturn the 2020 presidential election, something Pence didn’t have the constitutional right to do.
While Trump idolizes brutal dictators, his actions are more akin to a mob boss – his favorite movie must be “The Godfather.” His recent actions to delete video footage at Mar-a-Lago that showed him moving top secret documents after receiving a grand jury subpoena are reminiscent of every mob boss who tries to hide evidence.
According to his former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen, Trump preps witnesses without directly prepping them. Witnesses who testified in the Congressional Jan. 6 hearing knew with absolute certainty that the “boss” was watching them and would reward or seek to destroy them depending on their testimony. The brave ones who testified truthfully received death threats from Trump supporters.
Trump, like a mob boss, is not above paying people to stay quiet. He orchestrated hush money payoffs to two of his sexual partners, an adult film star and a Playboy Playmate, to keep secret his liaisons with them.
Yep, our former president has been described by more than one person as acting like a mob boss. Cohen states that Trump “used mafia-type tactics to battle foes and advance his personal agenda.” Former Manhattan Assistant DA Pomerantz writes in his book, The People v Donald Trump: An Inside Account, that Trump “seemed always to stay one step ahead of the law. In my career as a lawyer, I had encountered only one other person who touched all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family.” And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – a one-time Trump supporter – described him as a “Corleone with no experience.”
Like crime bosses, Trump demands absolute loyalty, and demands that his associates lie and hide the truth. He has or will likely commit perjury, plead the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, hidden documents, destroyed evidence, committed tax evasion, was found guilty of rape in a civil trial, threatened prosecutors and judges, encouraged others to commit violent acts and – most importantly – paid to keep his henchman quiet by buying their attorneys.
And this self-proclaimed billionaire isn’t even using his own money to pay his legal fees, but the collective small donations – some just $25 and $50 – made by his supporters, money raised to allegedly fight election fraud. Those fraudulently obtained funds are now paying his lawyers.
Just one of Trump’s PACs has paid $40 million in legal fees for him this year, and spent an estimated $16 million in legal fees in the two years prior. What’s amazing to me is that his legal woes are just beginning. Trump still has one potential indictment pending, and is just at the beginning phase of his current legal cases. At this burn rate, he could easily amass more than $100 million in legal fees in the upcoming months. Trump is definitely doing his best to prove that you can buy your way out of a jail sentence.
The boss’ current lawyers should tread cautiously, in light of Rudy Giuliani having his license suspended by New York and the District of Columbia; John Eastman facing 11 charges from the California Bar Association; Lin Wood voluntarily relinquishing his Georgia law license; and Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis being sanctioned for their role in making baseless claims and frivolous allegations of widespread election fraud. Given this track record, I would think twice before taking on Trump as a client.
Just like in the mafia, the boss’ associates are getting charged with various crimes and going to jail. If you count just his closest associates, 11 have been charged and many have gone to jail, including Steve Bannon, Tom Barrack, Elliott Broidy, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, George Nader, George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, Allen Weisselberg and Cohen.
Add Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrection supporters into the mix and the number balloons – 1,033 rioters have been arrested with approximately 485 federal defendants receiving sentences; 277 will serve time behind bars. Stewart Rhodes, head of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years. Throw in the 16 individuals charged in Michigan with the fake elector scheme, then the number of Trump supporters charged with crimes goes up even more.
It's said you should judge a person by the company they keep, and Trump has a lot friends who have been or will be charged with crimes. And I anticipate that even more people in his orbit will eventually be indicted and sent to jail, including some of his children. Just like cleaning up a mafia operation, the Federal government takes out a lot of secondary players before going after the big boss and his closest henchmen.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is definitely speeding up Trump’s prosecution; hopefully Trump will watch the next presidential inauguration behind bars with the other convicted mob bosses. He could have a lot of friends serving time with him.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.