Donald Trump has been indicted on more than 30 counts related to business fraud by a New York grand jury. The former president of the United States is making history, although not the kind he had intended. There’s no chance his image will be carved into Mount Rushmore now.
Trump was impeached twice and now he owns the distinction of becoming the first president since the establishment of our nation to be criminally charged. As infamous as this is, there could be much more to come. I believe additional indictments will flow from his election interference in Georgia, his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his misuse of top secret documents.
Trump has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits in his lifetime, so being sued is nothing new for him. The difference is that his prior lawsuits could be resolved with money, but he can’t buy his way out of criminal charges and potential jail time.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating Trump’s role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels through his company. Meanwhile, Trump’s social media announcement that he was “indicated” is as disappointing as it is amusing that a former president has so many misspellings and typos in his posts. This certainly wasn’t the first time.
A disgraced Trump claims that he’s the victim of “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history” and his supporters are also crying that his indictment is politically motivated. I guess this is the Republican talking point, but in my opinion, if he were not a former president, he would have been charged with his numerous crimes long ago.
Approximately 420 individuals have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Trump has yet to be indicted for his role in encouraging and conspiring to stage a coup to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.
While Trump supporters declare that charging him for the Daniels hush money payout is a “witch hunt,” they seem to ignore that Michael Cohen served time for paying Daniels at Trump’s direction. If Cohen can serve time for a crime that he committed for his boss, Trump should clearly serve time for the same crime. In fact, it was politics that protected Trump from being indicted with Cohen. He was the sitting president at the time and his U.S. attorney general did not pursue charges against him.
Being a rich white man has protected Trump for most of his life. He has enjoyed a privileged existence, that he believes entitles him to better treatment than “ordinary” human beings. Indeed, because of his wealth, he has indeed enjoyed such privileges, but it appears white, rich man entitlement will protect him no longer.
I foresee a time when Trump is serving prison time and his financial empire is in ruin. It seems even his own daughter sees the writing on the wall – Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her father and brothers. Imagine Trump behind bars. Will he have a secret service detail there? Will he be placed among the general population? In the old days, he would have been sent to “Club Fed,” but that has been closed.
What’s disturbing is that many Trump supporters will never see the light and continue to worship this corrupt and immoral man. Political operatives will eventually realize that supporting a disgraced U.S. president is not in their benefit and will begin to quietly walk away from him. I see the likes of Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham eventually distancing themselves as Trump goes down in flames.
What’s baffling is that Trump is still planning another run for president and is ahead in the polls. Will he run up until he is convicted? Will he be the first presidential candidate attending a criminal trial while on the campaign trail? Will Gov. Ron DeSantis fail to beat Trump for a place on the Republican ticket, even with criminal cases hanging around his neck? And what would a conviction do to a Republican Party that has continued to support its favorite madman?
How the futures of Trump and the Republican Party play out will be interesting, to say the least.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.