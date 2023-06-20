Donald Trump was indicted less than three months ago in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records regarding his hush money payments to an adult film star and a former Playboy playmate. Many view these charges as weak, even though his former attorney was convicted and served time for his involvement in the payoff scheme. Now Trump has been indicted on 37 counts of mishandling classified government documents, which were discovered at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate. A potential trial date has been set for Aug. 14.
After reviewing the indictments, Trump’s former U.S. Attorney William Barr said, “If even half of it is true, then he is toast, it is a very detailed indictment and it is very, very damning. This idea of presenting Trump as a victim, a victim of a witch hunt, is ridiculous.”
On Friday former National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted “Donald Trump should immediately withdraw as a candidate for president. Criminal charges are piling up around him. If Trump truly stood for America First policies, he would support the rule of law instead of continually flouting it. Withdraw now!”
Most other Republicans, including our dear Gov. Ron DeSantis, rallied behind Trump. I found it amusing that DeSantis talked about the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ, given his known vindictiveness and use of the government to attack anyone who disagrees with him, like Disney.
Theoretically, this is a country of laws, and the laws should apply equally to all citizens regardless of race, age, gender, national origin or financial status. With that said, if a poor Black person had taken hundreds of classified documents containing our nation’s most sensitive secrets, he would not have been allowed to leave the courthouse, especially without a bond and travel restrictions. So, for now, despite his cries of political persecution, Trump is enjoying rich white person privilege.
I believe that Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team will win their case against Trump for mishandling documents, even with a pro-Republican Miami jury pool, and a presiding judge who many have accused of favoring Trump. I do not believe that even Larry Handfield or the great Rod Vereen could get Trump off in this case. Notable by its absence is any diversity in Trump’s legal team. The former president would be smart to add some color to his ranks, especially when facing a South Florida jury.
What is most interesting is what could happen to Trump after a conviction.
Trump has vowed that he will not drop out of the presidential race. I believe him, because his goal is to make it back into the White House to pardon himself – although many Republican candidates have vowed to pardon him themselves if elected. Again, in a country of laws where everyone should be treated the same, it appears that even a convicted Trump would walk away from his crimes unscathed if a Republican is elected president.
Meanwhile, prosecutors are using Trump’s own words against him.
Outlined in the indictment are statements Trump made Sept. 6, 2016, when he threw shade on Hillary Clinton: “In my administration I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.” In the same speech he also said “We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified.”
Because of these statements, prosecutors are saying Trump cannot claim he did not know that he should not show classified documents to people without clearance, but according to the indictment he did so on at least two occasions.
If Lady Justice prevails, Trump will go to jail. With any luck, the chaos he’s created will cost Republicans the presidency again and Democrats will reach majority in the House and Senate so no one can pardon him. If President Gerald Ford hadn’t pardoned Richard Nixon, future presidents may have understood that they could go to jail when they break the law, just like anyone else.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.