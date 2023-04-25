Donald Trump is up in the polls against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among likely Republican presidential election voters in a Wall Street Journal poll, with Trump getting 51% to DeSantis’ 38%. Trump’s favorability rating among all Americans is 34% and 68% among Republicans. And within two weeks of Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money lawsuit – which he calls a political witch hunt – he collected a record $15.4 million dollars from supporters.
It seems the more outrageous Trump’s statements, the more scandals he is laden with and the more the swarm of lawsuits and criminal indictments he is facing and expected to face grows has no adverse impact on his popularity, his support among his core voters increases. Trump once infamously stated that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” That remark appears to be holding true so far.
Trump faces another legal challenge this week from E. Jean Carroll, a longtime NY-based advice columnist and writer who is suing him for sexual assault, which allegedly occurred in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. But a rape trial that’s been delayed for close to 30 years is generally deemed suspect by jurors. Why did she wait so long is generally the thought in most people’s minds.
In these long-after-the-fact rape trials, women usually didn’t seek medical attention nor did they report it to the police, so there’s no rape kit of evidence. Trials comes down to a “he said, she said” scenario with the benefit of the doubt often going to the accused. In this case, Carroll is now nearly 80, and Trump has pointedly stated that she is not his “type” in a not-so-subtle insinuation that she is not young and beautiful.
Without any knowledge of any witnesses, evidence or other material facts that may be presented in the suit, I would place this trial at a 60/40 verdict in Trump’s favor. The most critical factor against Trump is that the trial is being held in New York and he’s not so popular in his former home city. If the trial was being held in a Republican stronghold like Alabama, Mississippi or Texas, I would push the odds in favor of Trump to 70/30. Yes, jurisdiction matters.
Carroll states she is filing the lawsuit as part of the #MeTooMovement.
“I’m filing this lawsuit not just for myself but for every woman in America who has been grabbed, groped, harassed, sexually assaulted and has spoken up and still has been disgraced, shamed or fired,” she said.
The lawsuit is putting Trump’s history with women under a microscope. He has a sordid past littered with multiple affairs and unkind words about women. His most infamous statement is the one he made in 2005, while talking to television personality Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood” on the set of “Days of Our Lives,” where Trump was making a cameo appearance.
“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them,” Trump was recorded as saying. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab ’em by the p---y. You can do anything.”
Trump dismissed the Oct. 7, 2016, revelation as “locker room talk.”
Perhaps his cavalier attitude about being so rich and famous that he can just simply grab women against their will – at his will – has finally come to haunt him. The statement did little to damage his campaign in 2016, though, as he handily beat Hillary Clinton in that presidential race. Will those comments sway a jury now?
What if Trump loses the trial? Well, it isn’t being held in criminal court so he won’t go to jail even if found guilty. If he loses, he’ll have to pay a monetary judgment and may lose some support among women voters, but it probably will have little impact on his core voters who do not waver in their support. If Trump wins the 2024 election, he will be the only president who lost a rape trial – the only one who’s ever even undergone a rape charge and trial – and then went on to take the White House.
I ultimately believe that the Georgia election interference case will be the case that brings about Trump’s downfall, because he can clearly be heard on tape asking the secretary of state to find him more votes so he can beat Biden. Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has confirmed the statement among other various illegal attempts to get him to overturn his state’s election results.
Trump’s ability to dodge consequences for his misdeeds is going to come to an end and he will be sent to jail, in my estimation. What we don’t know is whether this will occur before or after the next presidential election. A lot of Republican hopefuls, including DeSantis, seem to be operating under the anticipation that Trump loses a criminal case and goes to prison, breaking the Republican primary wide open with Trump unable to suck the oxygen out of the race.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.