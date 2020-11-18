A conservative group whose leader has made baseless allegations questioning the integrity of the election has moved to dismiss voter fraud lawsuits it had filed in four states.
Without explanation and declining to elaborate, lawyers for True the Vote filed notices to dismiss cases in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a week after suing in all four states.
The action highlights the dwindling legal options that President Donald Trump has left as he continues to insist – against overwhelming evidence to the contrary – that fraud cost him an election he claims to have won.
Based in Houston, True the Vote is one of several conservative groups that have tried to sow doubts about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Several other lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its supporters have been rejected by judges, dismissed voluntarily or settled. Others are still pending.
Lawyers suing on behalf of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania moved to withdraw from the case on Monday. They were replaced by Harrisburg-area lawyer and conservative activist Marc Scaringi, who volunteered on Trump’s 2016 campaign and unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012.