Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump throws face masks into the crowd as he arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12. Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, Trump turned his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans, joking that he was healthy enough to plunge into the crowd and give voters “a big fat kiss.”

