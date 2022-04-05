After watching ABC’s miniseries “Women of the Movement: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley,” I was reminded, as I often am, of memories growing up in Mississippi.
I remember looking at that iconic photo of Emmett Till in Jet magazine when I was just 7 years old, but I only recall how awful it looked – I don’t remember even asking my parents about it.
As many governors, school boards and educational systems are trying to erase such history by banning certain books in our schools and public libraries, how powerful to have this story retold at this particular time. The miniseries was and should be painful to watch, but we need to be reminded of atrocities such as these.
For 10 years, I helped plan and accompanied a group of Ursinus College (Collegeville, Pa.) students and their professors to Mississippi to visit sites around the state for a firsthand look at some of the most treacherous and unforgiving parts of the history of the American South.
We would start our journey at Jackson State University, where students learned about the killings of Phillip J. Gibbs and James E. Green, and the shooting of 12 others on campus by state police in 1970. At Tougaloo College, a school with a history steeped in the civil rights movement, student activism was commonplace. We also visited the home of one of those activists, Medgar Evers. We toured the house, now a National Historic Landmark, and saw the trajectory of the bullets that went into the home as we stood on the driveway where Evers was murdered.
Farish Street, the “largest economically independent” business section in Jackson, where Black businesses thrived, was another stop. My sisters and I recently strolled down a few blocks of Farish Street. We stopped at the still open Alamo Theatre, where back in the day Black folks could see a movie without fear of being arrested because of segregation, but most of the businesses here are shuttered.
Another stop for the students was Bolton, Miss., to visit longtime Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Tougaloo graduate and activist. Visiting his office was always one of the highlights of the trip; he’s now chairing the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that took place at our nation’s Capitol.
In Philadelphia, Miss., we saw the jail where civil rights workers Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner were detained prior to their killing, and toured the courthouse where Edgar Ray Killen and seven klansmen and white supremacists were tried for their murder. That tour was led by Leroy Clemons, former president of the local chapter of the NAACP, and ended at the murder site of Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner. Tears often flowed as Clemons told the story of their brutal murders.
The last leg of the trip began in Ruleville, Miss., to visit the gravesite of Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and women’s rights activist, leader in the civil rights movement and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party. Here we paid homage to her and her lifetime of work.
From there it was on to Glendora, Miss. We visited the Emmett Till Interpretive Center for a private tour, during which we’d see a replica of the cotton gin fan that was tied around Till’s neck. The end of our journey was in Money, Miss., where we stood on the very ground of Bryant’s store where Till had entered to buy candy. This is where he was falsely accused of the crime that would lead to his lynching and murder.
These tours gave me the opportunity as an adult to visit places I never went as a child. I’m sure my parents were trying to spare us from the brutal nature of violence perpetrated against Blacks. As a parent and grandparent, I can understand wanting to protect your child. But our history should not be erased. Books should not be banned. When we confront our history, we struggle with love and anger. But we must push forward. In the words of Maya Angelou, “And Still I Rise.”