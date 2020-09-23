With only days left until the 2020 census deadline, Miami-Dade and the state of Florida are at grave risk of being undercounted.
Our statewide response rate hovers around 61% – well below the national average of 65% – putting us 33rd in the country.
An inaccurate census count means we will lose out on billions of dollars in federal funding and fair representation in the federal government – impacts we’ll feel for the next decade.
Our state depends on federal resources tied to the census for hospitals, healthcare, education, roads, bridges and much more. In the midst of a far-reaching economic crisis and the long recovery to follow, these funds are critical to helping Florida’s families and small businesses bounce back. Census data is being used to allocate billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Failure to use all possible state and local resources to produce a fair census count is public malpractice, and the results will hurt all Floridians.
Florida’s estimated 1.4 million undercount in the 2010 census – the third-highest in the country – cost us more than $20 billion in federal funding, according to the Census Bureau. We can’t afford to miss out on these funds for the next decade.
What are other states doing to ensure their residents are counted? Twenty-six states across the country have put state money behind census outreach.
New York, which we’re tied for in population size, allocated $20 million. New Jersey? $9 million.
Even Georgia allocated nearly $4 million.
Florida spent $0.
Despite being represented on the State Census Task Force by both Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and County Commissioner Esteban Bovo, Miami-Dade is receiving little help from the state. Sadly, the Miami-Dade County Census Task Force also failed to seek state resources that could have helped us complete this critical count.
Instead, the resources allocated by our Census Task Force have gone to pay for television PSAs that have little hope of driving up response in undercounted communities.
I pressed for Florida to begin ramping up our census outreach early on, but those efforts were slow to start. And I’ve urged Mayor Carlos Giménez to immediately deploy more resources directly into neighborhoods to encourage participation.
I join leaders of both parties statewide, including State Senate Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo, in calling on the state for additional resources to boost participation as the census deadline closes in.
A federal judge’s order to temporarily halt the Trump administration from winding down in-person census collection efforts is welcome news. Reinstating the prior deadline of Oct. 31 will provide critical additional time that Florida can use to close our participation gap.
Now we just need local and state census task forces to step up and invest resources where they’re needed most – in our neighborhoods – or risk losing out on billions in the long run.