President Joe Biden has been widely criticized lately for attacking MAGA supporters as right-wing extremists. He is right to do so. We are in a battle for the soul of this country, a country built on racism that continues to flourish within MAGA supporters.
Every year we celebrate Thanksgiving with the fable that Native Americans supported the starving pilgrims and broke bread with them to celebrate. However, the truth is that early white settlers began greedily stealing land from this country’s Indigenous peoples the moment they landed. We like to delude ourselves and sugarcoat history, but the white Protestants who colonized the United States did so with the belief that they were entitled to take land from the “savages” already living here.
The history of racism continued with the first 20 enslaved Africans brought to Jamestown in 1619 by English colonists. That began a period of 246 years of slavery, which was followed by more than 100 years of white subjugation of African peoples.
Donald Trump made racism socially acceptable, and a strong streak of racism has flourished while he has been on the scene. Attempts to discuss the real history of this country have been met with vehement and angry attacks and denials. MAGA Americans who purport to want to “Make America Great Again” do not want to hear about the torture, murder and subjugation of Native Americans, Africans or any other ethnic or cultural groups.
A disgraceful chapter that is seldom mentioned is the United States’ treatment of Jewish refugees seeking asylum from Hitler. Less than 20% of Americans polled in the late 1930s wanted to accept European Jewish immigrants attempting to flee from the Nazi genocide. Many Protestant Americans were afraid of a wave of non-Christians coming into the country. Consequently, millions more Jews died, including Anne Frank, whose family attempted to migrate to the U.S. It is a historical fact that’s often glossed over.
Another infamous chapter is how white settlers began seizing land from Mexicans in what is now California, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona by refusing to recognize Spanish land titles and running Mexicans off the soil they’d owned for generations. Trump’s “build the wall” is in part an attempt to ensure that the Latinos do not move back to the lands they once owned and ruled.
Let’s not forget the racist treatment of Asians. Chinese labor was needed to build our railroads, but the Chinese as a people were not a desired group. Unbelievably, it was not until recently that age-old quotas and restrictions on Chinese immigrants were lifted. Japanese Americans had their homes and land taken during World War II, although the same treatment was not meted out to Italian and German immigrants.
Current racism is seen in the types of immigrants Trump is willing to see enter the United States. White Protestant, European immigrants are welcome, immigrants from what he calls “s--thole” countries are not, such as Jamaicans, South Americans, Central Americans, Haitians and anyone with a little too much melanin.
What scares me is that the MAGA group represents a majority of Republicans, which is about 40% of the population. This means that millions of Americans do or may have a strong racist streak that they openly demonstrate or harbor in their heart. This is about the same number of Americans who supported the Confederacy.
In more than 160 years, the number of anti-Black, anti-Hispanic, anti-Jewish, anti-Asian and basically non-Protestant white haters has not changed in this country. As minority groups, we are definitely better off than we were in prior periods, but the hatred against us has not diminished.
For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. – 1 John 4:20
Brother has been killing brother since Cain and Abel. It makes me want to cry for humanity because we really have not progressed.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.