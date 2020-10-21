Michelle Obama said, “Right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn’t up to the job. And if we want to regain any kind of stability, we have to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in this election. Search your hearts and your conscience, and then go vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it.”
To some her words may seem like hyperbole, but no truer statement has ever been spoken about an American election.
President Trump’s lack of a national coronavirus policy is killing Americans. We have lost more than 219,000 people to the virus and we are projected to reach 410,000 by Jan. 1. His failure to encourage mask wearing is killing us. At this rate, by June we will be close to a million dead. More Americans will die of the coronavirus than the deaths of all Americans in every war fought!
President Trump will kill more Americans when his new Supreme Court pick helps overturn Obamacare, and we lose our right to affordable health care and health care with preexisting conditions.
If you did not know it, let me whisper a dirty little secret. Trump is a racist. He has done more harm to race relations in this country than any president in the last 50 years. Trump has made racism fashionable. People do not hide their racist tendencies, but rather flaunt them.
Trump likes to compare himself to Abraham Lincoln and Winston Churchill. A fairer comparison would be to compare him to Hitler or Mussolini. Trump is not the leader of the Republican Party, he is the leader of Trumpism – a new and dangerous American cult. Hitler and Mussolini loved to stand on high platforms and strut and give speeches to their adoring crowds. Trump taking off his mask and standing on the White House balcony was a classic Mussolini pose. Trump viciously attacks his critics. This is similar to Hitler and Mussolini. Hitler had his brown shirts attack his political opponents. Trump’s words encouraged white nationalists to plan to capture, try and kill Governor Whitmer of Michigan, who is openly critical of him.
I often wonder how a crazy man like Hitler could come to power. I am now witnessing the American Hitler rise to power and topple all the Democratic institutions that serve as a check on power. Trump, like Hitler and Mussolini, wants to stay in power even after his term comes to an end. He openly states he will not peacefully transfer power. This is similar to Mussolini and Hitler. He jokes about a third term.
We are in the most dangerous of times, so VOTE. Make sure everyone you know votes. Take people to the polls, mail your ballots early. Make sure you put your ballot in the sleeve and make sure you sign the envelope. It is important to not only vote, but make sure you complete your mail-in ballot correctly.
America cannot afford another four years of Trump. In fact, for the sake of the free world, we have to get rid of our monster before he kills more people.