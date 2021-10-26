The saga over Biscayne Gardens becoming its own municipality has been unfolding for weeks, as residents solidly take their position in either camp.
The pro-incorporation movement is not without reason. Many have left Miami-Dade to stake their claim on a smaller and more representative government, with more control of its neighborhoods and how taxes are spent. The new municipality would most assuredly follow its neighbors as a majority Black town with a Black mayor – a proud moment.
Pride and good intentions aren't always a recipe for success, however. It costs money to run an effective independent municipality. Taxes will surely rise, and even then a small Biscayne Gardens may not be able to provide the services residents expect, much less sustain the staff that a whole new government requires. A deal would have to be cut with Miami-Dade PD for law enforcement coverage, unless a new Biscayne Gardens thinks it can builds its own police force in the current environment, which is highly doubtful.
The Miami Times recommends voting against incorporation and if the people of Biscayne Gardens feel Miami-Dade County isn't doing right by them, residents should consider merging with one of its neighbors – preferably one that is not financially distressed.