Enumerating all the awful contained in Commissioner Joe Carollo’s proposal to build a homeless encampment on Virginia Key is nearly mind boggling, but we’re going to get to the point.
The unmistakable racist overtones of warehousing homeless people at one of Miami-Dade County’s most important Black heritage sites isn’t even the worst thing about the plan, although that should have given Christine King, our sole Black commissioner on the dais, pause. Instead, she shockingly teamed up with Carollo to basically cosponsor the measure.
Racial insensitivities, however, are just one nugget in this glut of twisted logic and poor judgement.
Carollo’s stated rationale for moving forward with his proposal is the inhumane concept that homelessness is an esthetic issue, one that either needs to be cleaned up or hidden from sight.
Carollo and co. ignore the fact that the unhoused are fellow human beings who we should help and care for. If we started with “Where can we best care for them?” instead of “Where can we hide them?” it is doubtful that Virginia Key would ever be a consideration.
For starters, we have no idea how much building an encampment on Virginia Key will cost, nor do we know how those costs compare to other options. Consider for a moment that Virginia Key is at least four miles from medical and mental health care, food, jobs … anything. This means that accessing those services will require transportation. Add to this the cost to prep the site, build some type of shelter, and staff it with 24/7 security and care, not to mention bringing in water, electricity and sewage infrastructure. Right from jump, this all suggests Virginia Key will be a significantly more expensive and less effective means of caring for Miami’s homeless population.
Additionally, the proposed site is adjacent to the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant. If the question was, “Where should we put a homeless population that is 60% Black?” then Carollo, King and Alex de la Portillo answered “Put them over there with the rest of the s--t.” More concerning, however, is that commissioners don’t know what health implications may arise by having people live a few feet from a sewage treatment plant. They don’t know because they don’t care.
They didn’t care when our most vulnerable citizens were clustered together at the height of the pandemic, and we know they don’t care about the more than half a dozen schools and nonprofits – including Virginia Key Beach Park – that share the 1.3-mile island, because none of them were even consulted. Neither did anyone from the commission talk to our county’s verified experts in the field of homelessness, the Homeless Trust of Miami-Dade County.
Carollo asserted that if the Homeless Trust was doing its job, his plan wouldn’t be necessary. Like every other part of this plan, this defies logic and ignores facts. Miami has far fewer people on the streets than any other similarly sized municipality in the nation. It was just last month that U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia L. Fudge, said of the Homeless Trust, “it’s a model I would like to replicate throughout the country.”
The commissioner also asserted that Miami pays the Homeless Trust “millions of dollars” to take care of the homeless. That’s also false. The city doesn’t write a check to the Homeless Trust; it’s funded by the county’s food and beverage tax, which is then leveraged for state and federal grants for a total budget of about $60 million per year.
A $60 million budget might seem like a lot until you realize that the Homeless Trust pays to house, clothe, feed and care for the physical and mental well-being of more than 8,000 people living in some sort of unsecured shelter or housing in Miami-Dade County right now. That $60-some million, therefore, translates to less than $7,500 per year per person – or around $25 a day each. Compare that to the $58,200 salary and $46,400 per year fringe benefit package that Commissioners King, Carollo and de la Portilla receive. Compare it to the $107,025 per year we spend to keep one person incarcerated in Miami-Dade County.
If commissioners Carollo, de la Portilla and King truly cared about the city’s homeless, they should stop the politicking, fabrications, ignorance and racism, and instead hand the money they would have spent for an encampment on Virginia Key to the people who’ve proven they know what they’re doing.
Unfortunately, it's also disappointing that Homeless Trust chairman Ron Book has chosen to stay neutral on the Virginia Key Beach location while he tries to negotiate a meeting with Carollo.
If anything deserves to be flushed down the toilet to find its way into the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, it’s this plan. Call Commissioner King and tell her to save face and reverse course.