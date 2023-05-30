My father once said that “you get the government you deserve.” His words are resonating in a scary way. He was talking about nations where people allowed leaders of questionable intentions, character and morals to take over and become dictators. The statement was not meant to describe United States Democracy, but it aptly describes the current situation in our country right now.
Do we deserve a Donald Trump and a Ron DeSantis? The answer is a resounding yes. Democrats did not front a strong candidate in Florida’s last gubernatorial election and DeSantis easily won reelection, and we deserve what we got because people opposed to his radical policies did not turn out in force. We now have anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-immigration, anti-women and pro-gun laws.
At the national level, is President Joe Biden the best the Democratic Party can do? I like Biden; he was a good vice president to our first Black president, and as president, he has helped put this country on the right path. But can’t the Democrats find a younger, fresh voice that can inspire and give hope to people who have begun to lose it? Frankly, my vote will indubitably go to Biden, but I, like many others, really wish Democrats would have a real primary with a field of strong candidates running for the White House.
DeSantis and his crazy-as-can-be Republican Legislature is very discouraging, but the recent NAACP travel advisory against Florida gives me hope. Although not a boycott, it serves as the start of one to some. My Jamaican wife’s class reunions are usually held here in Miami, but the alumni are going elsewhere this time because of the advisory. On TikTok, there is a video circulating with people stating why they are not visiting Florida. I pray that this is the start of a grand boycott that will cause Florida financial pain and perhaps make people wake up and start fighting back.
I was given hope by Dwight Bullard, former state legislator and part of the “Florida Rising” organization, and other supporters who were arrested for seeking an audience with DeSantis. Our governor unsurprisingly has a policy of not meeting with advocacy groups that aren’t supportive of his “anti-woke” agenda. Bullard and 14 others were arrested by 70 police officers, some armed with AR-15s.
It seems a bit much to arrest 14 unarmed, peaceful protestors singing “We Will Overcome,” and Bullard was subsequently banned from the state Capitol for one year. This is a classic example of “good trouble.” He is now taking his voice to other parts of the state. Tallahassee is just one seat of government in one county; the whole state of Florida could use some Bullard.
Will DeSantis’ inhumane laws galvanize Floridians and perhaps even the nation to fight back? It seems like in recent years, we have been on our back heels as state after state passes new draconian laws stripping people of their rights. A six-week abortion law just signed into law by DeSantis means that most women will not be able to obtain to terminate an unplanned, unviable or medically dangerous pregnancy because most women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks.
Other legislation that would make it a felony to have an undocumented person in your home or office is an extreme measure that also scares me. In a country built and created by immigrants, it seems heinous to make being one a crime. Will my friendship with recently arrived immigrants lead to felony conviction?
Blocking fifth graders from reading about Rosa Parks or blocking AP African American History is just straight out racism. We can have an AP German exam that discusses Hitler, but we cannot have AP African American History exam discussing slavery or Martin Luther King Jr. A poem read at Biden’s inauguration is now banned to elementary school children at a Miami Lakes K-8 center because one ignorant parent complained.
In the light of the Parkland, Fla., Uvalde, Texas, and the 200+ mass shootings that have taken place so far this year, most people want tougher gun laws. Instead, our brilliant and compassionate governor pushed through a permitless carry law which allows any lunatic to carry a gun without a background check or a required gun course. This is akin to having a rash of traffic accidents then removing the requirement for people to have a driver’s license.
This country is in crisis, a crisis created by people who do not care about integrity, honesty and moral character. Many voters admit that Trump has character flaws, but they forgive these flaws because of his “conservative agenda.” Many Republicans are actually OK with a leader who is a rapist, a liar, a thief, a tax cheater, an adulterer and a racist, because they like his Supreme Court picks.
Gone are the days when committing adultery was seen as a disqualifying character in a leader. Gone are the days when honesty was a cherished tenet of leadership. Gone are the days when we wanted leaders who brought us together.
This country is now as divided as it was during the Civil War era. Our division is frightening and makes our enemies gleeful. The Russians and Chinese helped sow this division and relish it because it makes our country weak and democracy vulnerable. Lord, please save us from ourselves.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.