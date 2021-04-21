America’s traumatization of Black people continued with the trial of Derrick Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who nonchalantly bore his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes, killing the handcuffed man as bystanders pleaded for his life. Watching the proceedings evoked a litany of unpleasant feelings in Black people, including sadness, anger and a frustrating sense of powerlessness.
The trial triggerd Black people whose trust of the justice system is shaky at best, but realistically closer to nonexistent. Based on the horrendous chain of dehumanizing treatment that culminated in Floyd’s death, Chauvin should be convicted of murder at the highest level the law allows. However, Black people know that when it comes to killing Black people, video evidence is not always enough to convince fellow Americans charged with rendering a fair verdict that what they saw was murder.
And the trauma continues. While most of Black America collectively held its breath as the Chauvin defense predictably blamed Floyd for placing his neck beneath Chauvin’s knee, another barrage of Black people being terrorized by police has surfaced. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed by Minnesota police just a few miles from where Floyd was murdered. Add to that the footage – shocking but not surprising – of police officers repeatedly pepper-spraying a uniformed military officer that pours pounds of salt into Black people’s collective wounds, exasperated each time they witness police eagerly and cavalierly assaulting Black bodies.
Most Black people are bone tired of seeing people who look like them killed by police officers, period. The very real fear that the officers might escape accountability compounds the anguish and amplifies the long-standing dread resting so consistently in Black folks’ bellies that it feels normal. But as normal as it might feel, normalized trauma is not normal – and it’s important for Black people to protect their mental and emotional well-being. To that end, here are five vital self-care steps that could help lessen the feeling of helplessness:
1. Express your outrage, preferably in writing. It’s helpful to get the feelings out instead of holding them in. After you write down your feelings, toss them into the trash. If you express them verbally to someone else, do it once without constantly rehashing throughout the length of the trial and its aftermath. From a spiritual perspective, what you focus on most expands, so constantly talking about how the trial is aggravating you keeps you aggravated and feeling the angst that comes along with that. Don’t ignore how you feel but try not to remain stuck in it. Explore how you’re feeling and express the emotions productively.
2. Limit your viewing of such trials. Determine a good system that keeps you informed without spending hours each day watching. Either read about the day’s or week’s hearings or find a reputable online source to watch a single recap. Viewing for hours at a time can significantly impact your emotional well-being and add to your sense of helplessness.
3. Pray for the family. One of the most distressing aspects of the proceedings was knowing George Floyd’s family had to relive the loss of their loved one by hearing excruciating details and watching the defense blame him for his own death. Praying for them allows you to express your empathy while sending positive energy and thoughts their way. Additionally, research has shown that the collective power of prayer can positively impact a situation. It won’t bring George Floyd back, but it could help his family feel more peace and help you feel supportive. The positive energy you send them also remains with you, alleviating some of your dread. Create a short, easy to recall prayer for Floyd’s family.
4. Support an organization doing effective work to achieve justice by making a monetary donation. Feeling like nothing’s being done to eradicate the situation that led to Floyd’s death contributes to feeling helpless. A part of the helplessness many feel is the belief that something like it could continue to occur. Find an organization doing work you believe in and support their efforts. Whether you give a one-time donation or set up recurring payments, contributing to worthwhile work to eradicate racism and police brutality feels good and is a tangible way to be a part of the solution.
5. Affirm your personal safety. Some of the stress you experienced from watching the trial is based on concern that something similar could happen to you or a loved one. Pouring your thoughts and energy into a scenario that might not happen might feel productive, like you’re preparing yourself to deal with an inevitable, but your thoughts are far more powerful than you might realize. Instead, use your thoughts and words to align with a here and now reality, the energy of which expands with your thoughts and words. Reassure yourself that you’re safe by affirming “I am safe now,” whenever your thoughts go to “what if” circumstances. Your mental and emotional well-being are under your control and you can remind yourself that in this present moment, you are indeed safe.
Michelle Hollinger is CWO (chief worthiness officer) of The Institute for Worthy Living and the author of “Sis, You’re Worth It: Seven Ideas for Manifesting Your Best Life.” Learn more at TheInstituteForWorthyLiving.com.