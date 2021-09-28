City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo is going down faster than Jimmy Hoffa wearing concrete boots. I would call it a crucifixion, except Acevedo is no messiah, although Mayor Frances Suarez tried to sell him as one and cleaning house contributed to the mess the embattled chief is now in.
Joe Carollo is judge, jury and executioner. The former city mayor-turned-commissioner is hellbent on driving Acevedo out and dominated a hearing about it on Tuesday that went on for hours – even devolving into the presentation a video clip of Acevedo doing an Elvis impression at a fundraiser eons ago. It was embarrassing, even for crazy Joe.
The commissioner droned on about Acevedo’s “past” and the personnel changes he's made as grounds for an investigation. At the end of the day, District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson was named chair of the investigative committee. Watson got the lucky gig, probably because he scarcely said a word all day.
This isn't Watson's fight and he clearly wants no part of it while campaigning for the seat he was supposed to hold only temporarily, and for which he recently decided to run. The union representing Black police officers is backing Acevedo, although most Fraternal Order of Police members want him out.
We shouldn't be surprised to be in this hot mess only five months after Acevedo rode into town running his mouth. Suarez thought the tough-talking, shoot-from-the-hip police chief with Cuban roots would be perfect for Miami. Suarez turned out to be very wrong.
Change is hard to swallow and even harder for men in blue. Despite Acevedo's well-publicized shortcomings going back to the two previous cities where he served (although Miami City Manager Art Noriega seems to have forgotten how to do a basic internet search), he was turning MPD upside down, which is why Miami's Black cops are backing him now.
Acevedo probably would have gotten away with all the swift changes he was making had he not started talking about the “Cuban Mafia.” Those are definitely fighting words in Miami, even between Cubans. This is a family fight in which there will be no winners.
This could have been avoided if Noriega would have followed the public process to hire a police chief that was in its final stages instead of discarding all candidates to recruit Acevedo behind everyone's back – except for Suarez, who recommended him and who is now hiding out.
Before this is all over, Noriega will be the scapegoat. Acevedo will go back to Texas or be hired by some other city. No qualified, reform-minded, outside candidates for police chief will want to come within 1,000 miles of Miami now. Somebody will be promoted from within the department. The status quo will reign and Miami's Black community will be all the worse for it all. That's my cynical prediction.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.